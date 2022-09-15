Look: Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani looks slick in a photo shoot for Porsche

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani was part of a scintillating photo shoot for German car company Porsche after becoming their brand ambassador.

Ohtani was seen posing in a black jacket with a white T-shirt next to a stunning white Porsche. The Angels star was also seen trying on multiple outfits, including a Porsche cap, during the photo shoot.

In the MLB, Ohtani and the Angels are coming off their 82nd loss of the season against the Cleveland Guardians, meaning they cannot finish the season above .500. The Angels have once again failed to capitalize on a team that includes the Japanese phenomenon and Mike Trout, who is currently one of the best players in the world.

Shohei Ohtani is an All-Star caliber player on the mound and at the plate and brings a unique style to his game. Now, with the team's seventh straight losing season and the team failing to deliver yet again, the 28-year-old dual threat is left frustrated.

He will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season and could make a move to a different club at that time. Ohtani has been one of the most impressive players this season and has become a spectacle to watch as a two-way star.

Shohei Ohtani throws fastest pitch of career in latest win against Houston Astros

Shohei Ohtani made his MLB debut in 2018, but has grown from strength to strength with his unprecedented play in every game. After a recent game, Ohtani spoke to MLB.com via interpreter Ippei Mizuhara saying:

“The pitch just felt right, and I am happy with the way it turned out. I just tried to block it out and make my pitches. I just told myself to trust myself and threw my pitches.”

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



That's the fastest pitch of his career! 101.4 mph from OhtaniThat's the fastest pitch of his career! 101.4 mph from Ohtani 🔥That's the fastest pitch of his career! https://t.co/lNKWK7fAwa

The Japanese-born star, who has been consistent with his throws in the high 90s, shattered his record with a 101.4 mph fastball to strike out Kyle Tucker in the third inning against the Houston Astros this past Saturday. The 2018 Rookie of the Year and 2021 AL MVP has taken the league by storm, with a 12-8 record, 2.55 ERA, 188 strikeouts in 141 innings in 2022.

Ohtani has been one of the best players in recent history alongside Mike Trout for the Angels.

Shohei Ohtani has been batting at a .323 with nine homers and 21 RBIs in 27 games as a hitter since August. He shattered another record recently becoming the first player in MLB history to hit 30 or more home runs and win 10 or more games in a single season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt