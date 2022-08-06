Look: MLB Network Show host Kelly Nash showcases her dance moves while on set

MLB Network host Kelly Nash is back after a short break, and she's back in style. Prior to the MLB Trade Deadline 2022 on August 2, Kelly was seen shaking a leg while Isaiah Rashad rapped. Rashad is a rapper and songwriter who is known for his albums, "The Sun's Tirade" and "The House Is Burning."

Nash posted a clip of the fun moment on her Instagram account. It was entertaining to see Rashad rap as Kelly simply moved to the rhythm. The MLB Network host is a constant source of joy.

Kelly's effortlessly chic attire and slender legs caught MLB fans' attention. Kelly paired a short white dress with a white blazer, which powered up her look. As usual, she channeled her signature hairstyle.

One of her Instagram followers, Black Pacino commented:

"Major league? More like Major LËG."

"We’re havin major league fun on deadline day." - @Kelly Nash

Apart from being wonderstruck by Kelly's elegance, MLB fans were happy to have Kelly back on the MLB Network.

Kelly Nash is busy moving across the country after her husband Dallas Keuchel's minor-league deal

Dallas Keuchel with Kelly Nash.

Dallas Keuchel, Kelly Nash's husband, was recently signed by Texas Rangers for a minor-league deal.

The Prospect Times @ProspectTimes Dallas Keuchel is scheduled to make his first start for the Round Rock Express tonight against the Triple-A team for the Astros, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. Dallas Keuchel is scheduled to make his first start for the Round Rock Express tonight against the Triple-A team for the Astros, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

"Dallas Keuchel is scheduled to make his first start for the Round Rock Express tonight against the Triple-A team for the Astros, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys." - @The Prospect Times

Dallas was playing with Chicago Cubs until the MLB team released him in May. Next, he was signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks but was released again in July.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Left-hander Dallas Keuchel has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources tell ESPN. He had been DFA'd earlier this year by the White Sox and caught on with the Diamondbacks but struggled in four starts. He'll clear waivers and be a free agent again. Left-hander Dallas Keuchel has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources tell ESPN. He had been DFA'd earlier this year by the White Sox and caught on with the Diamondbacks but struggled in four starts. He'll clear waivers and be a free agent again.

"Left-hander Dallas Keuchel has been designated for assignment by the Arizona Diamondbacks, sources tell ESPN. He had been DFA'd earlier this year by the White Sox and caught on with the Diamondbacks but struggled in four starts. He'll clear waivers and be a free agent again." - @Jeff Passan

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally Cy Young winner. World Series champion.



Dallas Keuchel knows what it takes — and he likes what he sees.⁣ Cy Young winner. World Series champion.Dallas Keuchel knows what it takes — and he likes what he sees.⁣ https://t.co/I3t6Cb6yRz

"Cy Young winner. World Series champion. Dallas Keuchel knows what it takes — and he likes what he sees.⁣" - @Bally Sports: Braves

Kelly must be under a lot of stress after learning that her husband is constantly on the move, from Chicago to Arizona and now to Texas.

Kelly wears a smile on her face and goes to work despite everything. She embodies what a true professional should be. Bravo!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far