"Look at Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman" - $25,000,000-worth sportscaster defends Dodgers against money exploitation accusations

On First Take, Chris "Mad Dog" Russo was frustrated with the LA Dodgers' spending. He criticized the fact that they are spending almost $400 million on their roster, roughly $350 million more than the Miami Marlins.

According to Russo, the Dodgers can spend over $300 million because they make that much in television contracts. The Pittsburgh Pirates don't get that kind of revenue, so they can't really spend on the same level.

That got $25 million worth (Celebrity Net Worth) sportscaster Stephen A. Smith to disagree. He believes baseball's lack of a salary cap means every team can spend with abandon like the Dodgers do.

"You're thinking of worst-case scenario," Smith said. "What you're not thinking about is, yes, they spend, but they also develop, and they're also opportunistic. For example, Mookie Betts, the Boston Red Sox could've paid him. They chose not to. Look at Freddie Freeman, the Atlanta Braves could've paid him, they chose not to. Look at Shohei Ohtani, the Angels didn't even try to match that."

Smith said that not all teams can spend like that, but there are plenty of teams who can but refuse to do so.

Rob Manfred backs Dodgers' spending spree

The Dodgers have a payroll of about $68 million more than the next-highest team, the New York Mets, who spent $765 million on Juan Soto this offseason.

Rob Manfred isn't critical of the Dodgers (Imagn)

Despite that, commissioner Rob Manfred isn't worried about what the Dodgers are doing. He believes there's a system in place and the Dodgers are utilizing it well. Via ESPN, he said:

"Disparity should be, it certainly is, at the top of my list of concerns about what's occurring in the sport. When I say I can't be critical of the Dodgers -- they're doing what the system allows. If I'm going to be critical of somebody, it's not going to be the Dodgers. It's going to be the system."

This may mean an overhaul is coming, but Manfred is not interested in punishing or criticizing the Dodgers for spending a lot.

