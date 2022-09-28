"That means dreams actually do come true in America" - Looking back at when Alex Rodriguez gushed over a 21-year-old clip of him mentioning Jennifer Lopez as his dream date on The Tonight Show

Alex Rodriguez couldn't control his delight after watching an old clip of himself calling Jennifer Lopez his 'dream' date.

During an appearance on the 'Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', Rodriguez was shown a clip of him from 1999 talking about J-Lo. He said:

"That means that dreams actually do come true in America. It took me 20 years, and you got to be that young to be that cocky and that confident. You got to be young. Young and stupid."

Lopez and Rodriguez first met back in 2005, and began dating in 2017. The couple got engaged in 2019 but postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, after four years of dating, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ended their relationship in March 2021. The singer claimed that they two were "better off as friends."

Rodriguez and Lopez were also spotted together at many events across the country

A year later, Lopez rekindled an old fling with actor Ben Affleck. Lopez and Affleck officially tied the knot in August. They were previously engaged back in November 2002.

A-Rod went on to date Texas native Kathryne “Kat” Padgett after splitting up with Lopez. But the relationship was shortlived as the two called it quits earlier this month.

Jennifer Lopez reveals how Alex Rodriguez planned the perfect proposal in the Bahamas in 2019

Jennifer Lopez revealed she was unaware that Alex Rodriguez intended to pop the question to her while on holiday in the Bahamas. On a previous episode of the 'Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', the 53-year-old narrated her version of Rodriguez's proposal. She said:

"He starts saying something like, 'When did you know I was crazy?' or something like that...He was almost nervous. I said 'Pretty much the whole time. I know you are crazy. I know what I'm signing up for.' And he just goes down on one knee. And, I was like, 'What-What are you- What are you doing?' "

Rodriguez and Lopez were frequently seen on vacation, and traveled with their children together. Lopez is a mother to twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez has two daughters with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis - named Natasha and Ella. The duo have invested in several businesses together, including real estate, and health & wellness.

They also had a failed bid to buy the New York Mets. Hedge funder manager Steven Cohen ended up purchasing a controlling interest in the franchise on September 14, 2020.

