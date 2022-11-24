The Atlanta Braves gave Ronald Acuna Jr. the okay to play in a couple of games in the Venezuelan Winter League. They've cleared him to DH in five games for the Tiburones de la Guaira. Acuna, who grew up in Venezuela, has been trying to follow in his father's footsteps.

It didn't take long for Ronald Acuna Jr. to make his presence felt. He took his first at-bat in the eighth inning and launched a no-doubter. He wasn't shy about watching it and letting his teammates know what he just did. The moment was electric.

Ronald Acuna Jr. looks strong and healthy. This is a good sight to see since Acuna was bogged down by a knee injury for much of the second half. It caused him to miss some time, and it was clear he was struggling with the pain.

Atlanta Braves fans couldn't be happier to see their All-Star back on track. They're excited to see what the slugger will look like for the 2023 season. Fans have high hopes for next season.

"No surprise. Looking forward to a healthy 2023!" one fan explained.

"Makes us proud papa," said another.

Fans are happy that the Braves are letting him get some at-bats in the Venezuelan Winter League. They think this is the perfect way for him to get his swing back and build up some confidence.

They're ready for the 2023 season. With a healthy Ronald Acuna Jr., they believe that their team will be unstoppable. Fans are ready to contend for another World Series title.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is ready to return to his brand of baseball

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves

Acuna Jr. is the only MLB player in history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in his first two MLB seasons. He took the league by storm with his 2019 season.

He led the league in plate appearances (715), runs scored (127), and stolen bases (37). He also had 41 home runs that year. He hasn't seen quite that level of success since the COVID season.

He's been hampered by injuries, missing way more games than he would like to. The inconsistent plate appearances haven't helped him. He's a guy that needs to be in the lineup every day.

Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the most valuable players on the Braves. They'll need him to be healthy and in the lineup consistently if they want to be a contender next season.

