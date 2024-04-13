"Looks like clogged arteries" - Fans react to Orioles introducing 12-inch long hot dog for home games at Oriole Park

Baltimore Orioles fans will have a new dish at their disposal when they visit Camden Yards at Oriole Park. The new dish is a fully loaded foot-long hot dog and is named "The Warehouse Dog."

According to MLB, the one-of-a-kind hot dog includes horseradish-infused brick sauce, pit beef queso fundido, pickled pico and onions on a pretzel bun. The MLB X handle posted the image on Twitter, leaving fans craving it.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On seeing it, many fans had hilarious reactions to the debut food item.

"Looks like clogged arteries," one fan tweeted.

"12 inch frankfurter @igorthefly1 @SeanBazz12 🌭" another fan posted.

While some fans commented on how they could digest it at the stadium, others commented on the price.

"Guaranteed the price is over $20 bucks !" one wrote.

"Lost 75% of people with tastebuds at horseradish. This shit is a sham," another quipped.

"I could but I won’t. Not gonna pay $50 for mid," another added.

Orioles Park returns with new food items at Camden Yards

The Warehouse Dog is not the only new food item fans can enjoy while cheering for the Orioles from the stands. Ahead of the opening day, the club informed fans about the new developments at the ballpark.

The ballpark will see several new dishes from Brick & Whistle Food Co., which is the official hospitality partner. The Chicken Flatbread Sandwich and the Warehouse Dog have already left an impression among fans.

Ahead of the opening day, the club informed fans about the new developments at the ballpark. Coco-Cola joins in as the official beverage partner.

Among those favorite developments returning include Bird Bath Section 86 featuring Mr. Splash and National Bohemian, known as 'Natty Boh", beer. The beer will be sold at the ballpark in a customized can.

In the Bird Bath section, which costs $25 per ticket, you will see water being sprayed at the fans located after every extra-base hit and home run.

Moreover, according to WBALTV, Oriole Park will also have a state-of-the-art sensory room, helping individuals who need sensory processing.

If you are an Orioles fan, you have to experience these facilities firsthand at Camden Yards and let us know if we missed out on adding them.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.