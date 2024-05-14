“Looks like he’s playing catch every single day” – MLB analyst dubs Phillies star Ranger Suarez as the best pitcher in baseball

Ranger Suarez has been sensational for the Philadelphia Phillies this season. Although the club features some of the top pitchers in the MLB such as Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, Suarez has been arguably the most impressive.

The 28-year-old pitcher has been simply incredible for the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a stunning 7-0 record with a 1.50 ERA, and a 0.72 WHIP, as well as 55 strikeouts. While Ranger Suarez has enjoyed a solid MLB career to this point, he has taken a major step forward this season, something that has not gone unnoticed.

"Best starting pitcher in baseball right now? "I got Ranger [Suárez] #1. [Zack] Wheeler #2." - @RAJr_20 #MLBNowShowdown | @markdero7" - @MLBNow

“Looks like he’s playing catch every single day," baseball analyst and former Phillies General Manager Ruben Amaro Jr. said on a recent episode of MLB Now. "He's the best I've ever seen," he said about Saurez's defensive abilities on the mound, after declaring him as the top pitcher in the MLB.

Although Amaro Jr.'s praise of Suarez might seem hyperbolic to some, there is no denying the impact that the starter has made on the team. Ranger Suarez's performances have helped the Phillies create arguably the best starting rotation in the MLB alongside Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler.

Ranger Suarez will find himself in Cy Young Award talks if he can continue this hot start

It will come as no surprise based on his numbers so far this year, but if Suarez can maintain this level throughout the season, he could find himself in contention for the National League Cy Young Award. The veteran will face some stiff competition, including his own Phillies teammates, however, his numbers so far this year have been undeniable.

"Shota Imanaga lowered his MLB-leading ERA to 0.96 last night!" - @MLB

There will be several NL pitchers in contention for the Cy Young Award with Suarez's main competition potentially being Shota Imanaga. The Chicago Cubs rookie has also been tremendous early this season, posting a 5-0 record with 51 strikeouts, a 0.96 ERA, and a 0.94 WHIP.

