"Looks like a softball team from the 70s" "I think they look like a homework assignment I did on the bus the morning it was due" - Los Angeles Angels fans disappointed after images of new City Connect uniforms leak

The Los Angeles Angels were intending to unveil their new City Connect uniforms on June 11, but they were leaked early, and the fan reaction is not great. It was certainly not the reaction they were hoping for. Many fans gave thumbs down to the plainness of the design.

The leaked photo features Los Angeles Angels stars Mike Trout and Noah Syndergaard, along with Michael Lorenzen and Jared Walsh, sporting the alternate uniforms, and was posted to Twitter by Talkin' Baseball.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Here's a look at the Los Angeles Angels Nike City Connect uniforms. What do you guys think? Here's a look at the Los Angeles Angels Nike City Connect uniforms. What do you guys think? https://t.co/w445VSSqFK

"Here's a look at the Los Angeles Angels Nike City Connect uniforms. What do you guys think?" - @ Talkin' Baseball

The uniforms certainly do have a certain plainness to them that makes it difficult to believe they will be considered iconic. If the initial reaction is anything to go off of, they will not be remembered favorably at all.

MLB fans roast the Los Angeles Angels City Connect uniforms

Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels

Fans of the MLB love the rich tradition of the sport while constantly hoping for growth, but this attempt to bring in alternate uniforms is certainly taking some heat from the fanbase.

This fan is certainly not impressed, and they remind him of lazy work that he once produced.

Lou Brown @Lou_TireWorld Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Here's a look at the Los Angeles Angels Nike City Connect uniforms. What do you guys think? Here's a look at the Los Angeles Angels Nike City Connect uniforms. What do you guys think? https://t.co/w445VSSqFK I think they look like a homework assignment I did on the bus the morning it was due twitter.com/TalkinBaseball… I think they look like a homework assignment I did on the bus the morning it was due twitter.com/TalkinBaseball…

"I think they look like a homework assignment I did on the bus the morning it was due" - @ Lou Brown

This fan sees the new uniforms as more dated than any current uniform.

"Looks like a softball team from the 70s" - @ Frank Wizengamot

This fan manages to take a shot at both the uniforms and the city of Anaheim, where the Los Angeles Angels technically reside.

trev @_trev4 @CruzChairez @TalkinBaseball_ Yeah gives off anehiem vibes for sure. Just meh @CruzChairez @TalkinBaseball_ Yeah gives off anehiem vibes for sure. Just meh

"Yeah gives off anehiem vibes for sure. Just meh" - @ Trev

This user would love a bit more variety out of all these alternate uniforms.

The Tipsy Tuna @Michael50984315 @TalkinBaseball_ We all have color TV now.Can we stop doing white or black. Maybe a little more color and flair. @TalkinBaseball_ We all have color TV now.Can we stop doing white or black. Maybe a little more color and flair.

"We all have color TV now.Can we stop doing white or black. Maybe a little more color and flair" - @ Michael

This fan does not hate the design, but feels like they are not nearly as good as what could have been, which is hard to argue with.

Cruz Chairez🔴🐐 @CruzChairez @TalkinBaseball_ As a throwback uniform it isn't bad, but for what City Connect is all about, it feels bland or somewhat generic. @TalkinBaseball_ As a throwback uniform it isn't bad, but for what City Connect is all about, it feels bland or somewhat generic.

"As a throwback uniform it isn't bad, but for what City Connect is all about, it feels bland or somewhat generic" - @ Cruz Chairez

This fan sees a resemblance to the Philadelphia Phillies uniforms, and they are not a fan.

"Are those the anaheim phillies??" - @ Ya Gotta Believe

To cap it off, this fan takes a shot at the uniforms and the Los Angeles Dodgers simultaneously.

Scott Hodson @scohodson1 @TalkinBaseball_ They ain’t great but not as bad as the dodgers @TalkinBaseball_ They ain’t great but not as bad as the dodgers

"They ain’t great but not as bad as the dodgers" - @ Scott Hodson

Maybe the new 'City Connect' uniforms will just take some time to get used to, but for now, fans are left unimpressed after their first look.

Breaking News, Latest News, Exclusives and Opinion Articles from Sportskeeda on Facebook. Like Now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt