"Looks like someone’s really regretting they signed with LA" "This dude hates being on the Dodgers so much" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans react to Freddie Freeman parting ways with agents over off-season negotiations

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman recently returned to Atlanta, where he had played his first 12 MLB seasons for the Braves. Following the series, rumora surfaced that he was angry about his off-season free agent negotiations. Freeman recently dropped his agent and is currently representing himself. ESPN's Buster Olney was the first to report the news.

"Sources: Freddie Freeman, who has told friends he's angry with how his free-agent negotiations played out, is changing representation, away from Excel. He is currently listed as being self-represented." - FOX Sports: MLB

Perhaps Freeman is regretting the way things ended in Atlanta. It is interesting the news comes out after the Dodgers' series against the Braves.

Freddie Freeman is from the Los Angeles area and cited this as a major reason for heading to the Dodgers. Maybe after the first couple of months, Freeman is still adjusting to the new team.

One Dodgers fan does not get why he would agree to come to LA if he is mad at the way the negotiations went.

robert chavez @rob_n_yeeezy @MLBONFOX Then why did he agree to come TO LA send his ass back if he dont wanna be here @MLBONFOX Then why did he agree to come TO LA send his ass back if he dont wanna be here

It will be interesting to see how things pan out for both Freeman and the Dodgers going forward. For Dodgers fans, hopefully there is not a bigger issue.

Freddie Freeman and Los Angeles Dodgers shutout by Rockies in Denver

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies

The Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers began a three-game series at Coors Field last night. Chad Kuhl got the start for the Rockies and pitched a brilliant three-hit shutout.

Kuhl is now 5-5 with a 3.49 ERA. He went up against Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson. Anderson suffered his first loss of the season. He went six innings and allowed four earned runs. Anderson is now 8-1 with a 3.23 ERA.

The Dodgers offense failed to muster any type of momentum as Chad Kuhl shut them down the entire game. The Dodgers hits came from Freddie Freeman (1-for-4) and Gavin Lux (2-for-3).

The Rockies, on the other hand, saw everyone in their starting lineup record a base hit except for outfielder Yonathan Daza.

Rockies shortstop Jose Iglesias hit the only home run of the game, belting one over the left field wall. It was his fourth homer of the season. The Rockies offense did not need to do much as they ended up winning by a score of 4-0.

The Rockies and Dodgers continue their series tonight with the first pitch scheduled for 8:40 p.m. EDT.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far