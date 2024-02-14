"Looks a lot better in blue" - Dodgers fans gush over first full look at Shohei Ohtani in team uniform

Shohei Ohtani may have changed the MLB forever after agreeing to join the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason. The two-time American League MVP signed the richest contract in North American sports history this winter, joining the Dodgers on a 10-year, $700,000,000 deal.

Expand Tweet

As a result of the deal, there has reasonably been a massive amount of hype and pressure placed upon Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers this season. After the historic offseason, fans cannot wait to see their new generational superstar hit the field for the first time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That excitement has only continued to grow over time as the images of Ohtani rocking the team's training gear and uniform have sent fans into a stir. On Thursday, fans were treated to the first images of Ohtani in the team's full uniform, and needless to say, social media went crazy.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

After the images of Shohei Ohtani rocking the full Dodgers uniform were posted, fans took to social media to not only share their excitement but also praise the star's color choice.

Many fans feel that the two-way sensation looks better and more at home in the Los Angeles Dodgers blue than he ever did in the Los Angeles Angels red uniforms.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While this may be up for debate, there is no denying the excitement that the Dodgers fanbase feels every time there is an update involving their new superstar talent. This will likely continue to grow as Opening Day rapidly approaches.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers will need to perform in 2024

There is no denying the hype and support around Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers right now from their fanbase. However, with so much hype surrounding the team and their offseason, the revamped roster will need to perform well out of the gates, or the excitement could quickly turn to panic.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Dodgers will boast one of the most impressive "Big Threes" in MLB history thanks to Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman. That being said, that level of talent either needs to win it all or face the wrath of their disappointed fans and haters across the league. Needless to say, it's going to be must-watch television.

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.