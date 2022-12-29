Mike Trout had another great year despite missing some time. He posted a .283/.369/.630 slash line with 40 home runs in 119 games last season.

Trout was sidelined for 43 games due to a lingering back issue. He was diagnosed with a rare back condition called costovertebral dysfunction at T5. It's something that many doctors have not seen before. But if you were to look at his stats, you would never have guessed that he was dealing with such an injury.

Mike Trout had an eight percent home run rate. That is insane! He raised his home run rate while playing in fewer games than he normally does in a given year.

Angels fans are running out of ways to describe how good he is. It was a quiet 40-home run season for the superstar. Much of the baseball world was locked in on Aaron Judge's chase for the American League home run record.

"Mike Trout had the quietest 40 home runs in 2022. Guys is unbeliebably great" one fan explained.

"Crazy considering he missed a lot of 2022" another fan tweeted.

Fans have fantasized about how legendary Mike Trout's season would have been if he hadn't missed 43 games. He would've been in the MVP race along with Judge and teammate Shohei Ohtani.

He's slowly reaching Barry Bonds' territory. The former San Fransico Giants slugger finished his career with a 7.74 home run percentage, the third-best in baseball history. It will be interesting to see if Mike Trout can keep up these impressive numbers to close out his career.

MLB needs Mike Trout in the playoffs

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Angels

No other team has the privilege to say that they have two of the best players in the league. Trout and Ohtani are in a class of their own. Even with these two, they haven't reached the postseason since 2014.

No other sport has this problem. Imagine in the NBA if LeBron James missed the playoffs for seven straight years? But that's exactly what is happening in the MLB.

Trout's unfamiliarity with the playoffs has not only hurt the league, but is impacting his legacy. Once his career is done, his lack of postseason experience will stand out.

It will be interesting to see if his statistics hold more value than his playoff appearances.

Trout has won nine Silver Slugger Awards and three AL MVP Awards in his career.

