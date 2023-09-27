This was not the season that Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout hoped for. The team has been eliminated from the postseason once again, and Trout has been shut down for the remainder of the season.

He joins superstar Shohei Ohtani, who has also been shut down for the season after suffering an oblique injury and tearing his UCL. Ohtani had surgery to repair the tear, which was reported to be successful.

While speaking to the media about the season, Trout was emotional. The combination of injuries and losing seems to have gotten to the three-time American League MVP.

"Came back probably sooner than I should have" said Mike Trout.

Trout had to hold back tears when speaking to the media. He wants to be out there with his team. Not being in the lineup, frustrates him, as he is incredibly competitive.

Mike Trout, who signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal in 2019, broke his hand in July and rushed his rehab. He returned in late August, but it was short-lived, as he lasted only one game. This was a big reason the Los Angeles Angels slipped so far in the American League West.

Over the last few years, injuries have plagued Trout. In 2018, he missed 18 games with wrist inflammation and followed that up the next season by missing 139 games with a calf strain. Last season, he missed 35 games with his nagging back injury.

Mike Trout made it clear he is staying with the Los Angeles Angels

Earlier this season, it was reported that the Los Angeles Angels were open to trading Mike Trout if he wants out of LA. However, he was quick to put a stop to those thoughts.

Trout believes he will wear an Angels jersey when spring training rolls along. However, the offseason can play its tricks as it does often, he has plenty of time to change his mind and play for a contender.

Playing for a contending team is something the baseball world has been asking for. Baseball fans have urged Trout and Shohei Ohtani to find different organizations, as the Angels have not been to the postseason since 2014.

Ohtani will likely be gone when the season comes to an end. He will be a free agent and is looking to secure a mega-contract. Many around the league believe he will receive the largest contract in the MLB's history.