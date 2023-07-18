Shohei Ohtani hit one of the best home runs of his career so far, and Gwen Stefani was there to see it. The world famous musician is from California, and was at the game decked out in Los Angeles Angels gear.

When Ohtani hit the home run that put them in position to win the game against the Yankees, Stefani reacted the same way every fan did.

Gwen Stefani rose to stardom as part of a Ska band from Orange County, and the area has always remained near and dear to her heart.

She may have left Ska behind, which is obviously a glaring mistake, but her love for her hometown endures. Plays like this by Ohtani just seem to have a way of bringing that passion out of everybody.

The league was quick to post a clip of this iconic home run to Twitter.

The Los Angeles Angels won a huge game against the New York Yankees off of this home run, though it would require extra innings. For a team that desperately needs to prove they can be winners, this was an important victory. The fan reaction, both in the stadium and on Twitter, showcases how many Angels fans know this.

References abounded after this home run

"Calling it now, Gwen Stefani is the reason our season turns around and we win the WS" - Mikey H

Even famous singers dig the long ball

Having a celebrity fan be inextricably linked to a team can help raise a lot of interest in the team.

The best example of this is the Toronto Raptors and their famous fan Drake. Wile the level of fandom may not be to the same extent, Angels fans loved seeing Gwen Stefani at this game.

"Gwen Stefani will turn the season around! You heard it here first!" - CaliSportsGuy

"I love this so much" - Mandy Mandi

"THIS S*** IS BANANAS" - Micah jon gregory

MLB is almost always looking for ways to grow the game, and they have found that in their most marketable star.

"There’s so much going on here omg" - alexandria

"Gwen will also look good in Dodger Blue…" - @rayfussell

"Shohei Ohtani's passion, his teammates' jubilation, and Gwen Stefani's support make this moment truly unforgettable!" - Robbi

Shohei Ohtani isn't done hitting home runs, and fans hope he'll keep doing it in Los Angeles.

Gwen Stefani and all Angels fans hope they can retain Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani has made it clear that he wants to play for a winning team, which the Angels have not proven to be.

Even with Mike Trout on the roster, they have failed to make the playoffs throughout Ohtani's MLB career. If the story has the same ending this season, it is hard to see him sticking around.

However, fans will do everything they possibly can to convice their superstar to stick around a bit longer. Especially if it means Gwen Stefani goes to watch Shohei Ohtani more often.

