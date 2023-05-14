The Los Angeles Angels lost a tough one on Saturday to the Cleveland Guardians. They were in control for much of the game, until the team had to go to their bullpen late into the game.
Up four runs going into the eighth inning, the Angels ran into some problems. Relief pitcher Andrew Wants gave up four runs to tie the game. Los Angeles then turned to Ryan Tepera out of the bullpen, who gave up two runs of his own. The Angels would go on to lose the game, 8-6.
The loss has split the series at one apiece. The Angels took the series' first game, 5-4, before losing on Saturday. Whoever wins the final game of the series on Sunday will take the series.
Patrick Sandoval will get the ball for the final game on Sunday. He's been impressive in his outings thus far, compiling a 3-1 record with a 3.41 ERA. Cleveland will hand the ball to Tanner Bibee, who is 1-1 on the year.
"I wish I was surprised by this. Plz cut Tepera," one fan tweeted.
"Tepera to Mars," tweeted another fan.
Los Angeles Angels fans are furious with their team's performance, especially from the bullpen. They're tired of the bullpen costing them games.
Fans don't have much hope going into the series' final game the way their bullpen has performed. They're tired of cringing every time Nevin goes to the bullpen.
Los Angeles Angels need to reinforce their bullpen
The Los Angeles Angels can't continue to let their bullpen beat them. When they are out in front late in the game, they need their relief pitchers to shut the other team's bats down.
This season is too important for the team to mess around. They need to be competitive this year so they can have a chance to re-sign superstar Shohei Ohtani. He's in the final year of his contract, and many believe he'll explore free agency given the Angels miss the postseason again.
Currently, they find themselves in third place in the American League West. The Angels are 3.5 games behind the Texas Rangers and a half-game behind the Houston Astros.
They've put themselves in a good position so far, but it could be better if their bullpen was stronger. It will be interesting to see how the team manages the bullpen the rest of the way.