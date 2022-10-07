Los Angeles Angels fans amazed by Shohei Ohtani becoming first MLB player to qualify among league leaders as both a batter and pitcher: "Best player of all time", "Blows my mind what this guy is doing"

Shohei Ohtani continues to amaze the baseball world. Taking the mound in the Los Angeles Angels' final game of the season, Ohtani qualified for the ERA title. He already has enough at-bats to qualify him for the batting title.

Qualifying as a league leader as both a batter and a pitcher, Ohtani has become the first player in the World Series Era to do so. The statistics truly show how great Shohei Ohtani really is.

It is incredible that Ohtani is good enough to compete as a league leader in both positions. It is one thing to be able to pitch and hit, but to compete at the level of the league's best is another thing.

Fans around the league can't believe how good of a ballplayer he is. They are certain that this accomplishment will make him the greatest baseball player of all-time.

"Best baseball player of all time" one fan cheered.

"Blows my mind what this guy is doing. Wish he was a Tiger!" said another fan.

Vin ⚾️ @VinRBI @BenVerlander Safe to say his season this year is better than his season last year @BenVerlander Safe to say his season this year is better than his season last year

Aaron @MoogleHou @BenVerlander I truly hope more Japanese pro baseball players sign with MLB and play as pitchers + batters the way Ohtani has. If so, it’s a good time for the league to adjust awards & stats to facilitate measuring their contributions vs. other players. @BenVerlander I truly hope more Japanese pro baseball players sign with MLB and play as pitchers + batters the way Ohtani has. If so, it’s a good time for the league to adjust awards & stats to facilitate measuring their contributions vs. other players.

Some fans around the league are pointing out that Shohei Ohtani has had a better season this year than in his MVP-season last year. This adds to his case to win the AL MVP Award this year.

Other fans have mentioned how tight Aaron Judge and Ohtani have made this year's MVP race. With the two having record-setting years, the race is a toss-up. Whoever the award goes to, it will be well-deserved.

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels need to contend next season

MLB fans around the league are tired of two of the best players consistently missing the postseason. Mike Trout has only played in one postseason series in his career. As the face of baseball, he has only had three postseason baseball games.

At no point in the season were the Angels in the driver's seat to make the playoffs. After firing Joe Maddon midway through the season, the team continued to struggle. The only bright spots in the Angels' season were whenever Ohtani would take the mound.

The Angels need to turn their organization around fast. They are fortunate to have two of MLB's best current players on their roster. They can't expect these two to carry them throughout the season. They need to add some help this offseason.

With such a loaded 2023 free agent class, the Angels need to take advantage and turn their organization around.

