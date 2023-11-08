On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Angels reported that they had hired former Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington as their new manager. This will be his second managerial job, as he was previously the skipper of the Texas Rangers from 2007 to 2014.

Washington has spent the last seven seasons with the Braves. He is considered one of the most respected people in the game and gets the most out of his players.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Angels parted ways with Phil Nevin at the end of the season. The team also considered Buck Showalter and Torii Hunter, but Washington ultimately won the job.

Washington was tremendous during his time with the Rangers. He took over for them in 2007 when they were in rough shape and turned the organization around. In 2011, they were one out away from winning the World Series.

"Ronnie Dub is back baby. Go Halos" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Tremendous hire. Gives them a ton of credibility and imagine a lot of guys will want to play for him. Fully expect Eric Chavez to join the coaching staff as well" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Los Angeles Angels fans could not be happier with the team's decision to hire Ron Washington. He is a true player's coach and has a great way of connecting with his players.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans believe Washington has what it takes to turn this organization around. However, he will have his hands full in trying to do so.

With Ron Washington as manager, what do the Los Angeles Angels do in free agency?

Angels Washington Baseball

In his return to managing, Ron Washington will have his work cut out for him trying to turn around the Los Angeles Angels. Their last postseason appearance came back in 2014.

The future is clear regarding Shohei Ohtani. The Angels will do their best to sign him, but so will the rest of the league. Many see Ohtani signing with an established contender like the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Angels must get creative in the free-agent class if they cannot re-sign him. One player whom they could target is Luis Severino. Severino is coming off a disastrous season where he could not stay healthy. However, they could sign him, which would not break the bank, and hope he can bounce back.

Another player that the Angels could target is Rhys Hoskins. Hoskins did not play during the 2023 season after tearing his ACL in Spring Training. He would be a great bat if Ohtani signs elsewhere.