Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is expected to be out for six to eight weeks with a fractured bone in his left wrist. The Angels placed Trout on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday.

Trout suffered a fracture of his hamate bone while fouling back a pitch from San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Martinez during Monday night's contest. The prognosis for Trout is that he will be out until at least mid-August, but he may not return to the lineup until September.

Just a few weeks ago, the Los Angeles Angels were making a serious push toward their first playoff appearance since 2014. However, in the past month, the team has seen injuries to infielder Gio Urshela, shortstop Zach Neto, a few IL trips from oft-injured third baseman Anthony Rendon, and now Mike Trout.

The Angels have begun to slide down the ladder in the standings as the season has passed its halfway point. Los Angeles, currently 45-42, is six games behind the American League West-leading Texas Rangers, and now three games out in the AL Wild Card chase.

This is the third consecutive season in which Mike Trout has lost significant time to injury. In 2021, he suffered a torn calf muscle and played just 36 games. Last season, he missed 43 games due to a back injury.

The Los Angeles Angels are seeing a diminished return on their 12-year, $426.5 million investment in Trout, who is hitting just .263 — the lowest average since his debut season in 2011.

With Mike Trout now out for several weeks, and the team beginning to fall out of postseason contention, many Los Angeles Angels fans feel the time is right to deal impending free agent pitcher/hitter Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani, the prohibitive favorite to win his second AL Most Valuable Player award this season, is expected to command upwards of $50 million per season in a free-agent contract this winter.

With many Angels fans assuming Ohtani will move on to greener pastures this offseason, the calls are growing for the team to deal him now before losing him this winter for nothing.

To take Trout's spot on the roster, the Angels called up outfielder Jo Adell from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Loss of Mike Trout blows a hole in Los Angeles Angels lineup

Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 01, 2023

In spite of his diminished statistics this season, the loss of Trout is a massive blow to the Angels. He told reporters of the wrist fracture:

"I can’t really describe the pain I felt. I’ve never felt that pain, ever. I've never had wrist problems or anything. Just a freak thing."

Trout was selected as an All-Star for the 11th time in his career but will now miss his third consecutive mid-summer classic.

