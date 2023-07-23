The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-0, exacting revenge for the 8-5 game on Friday. Pittsburgh's impressive display not only won the day but ended an impressive streak for LA.

The Angels established a franchise record by hitting a home run in their 19th straight game on Friday against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates, but that is now over.

After the team lost the game against the Pirates, Angels fans were furious.

Shohei Ohtani shows disappointment with a called strike in the 1st inning at Angel Stadium against the Pirates.

The Angels are 0-10 in those games and have scored a total of 17 runs.

LA Angels vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Match summary

Endy Rodriguez admitted to being anxious before his first few big league games, but now he seems completely at ease for the Pirates. In the 3-0 victory over the LA, the 23-year-old rookie catcher smacked his first home run of the season.

Ryan Borucki, a left-hander from Pittsburgh, made his first start in four years and pitched for 1 2/3 innings while striking out three. Osvaldo Bido (2-1), who was originally supposed to start, entered and pitched three innings while surrendering four hits, a walk, and three strikeouts.

Shohei Ohtani was 0 for 4 and had three strikeouts. Although Reid Detmers (2-7) had nine strikeouts, none of his five innings saw him retire the Pirates in order. The left-hander walked two times and gave up six hits.

In the fourth inning, the bases were loaded and there were no outs, but LA was unable to score. With runners at the corners, Renfroe struck out and Thaiss lined into a double play.

For LA, who were shut out for the fourth time and had their four-game winning streak stopped, Luis Rengifo got two hits.

Pittsburgh (43-55) and LA (50-49) will face off again on Sunday, with both sides in need of a win. The Pirates' early-season playoff ambitions appear to have evaporated with some terrible mid-season form, but the Angels still have a slim margin of hope.

We will see who takes the win on Sunday, but if it turns out to be the Pirates, LA fans might really lose it this time.

