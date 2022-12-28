The Los Angeles Angels have kept themselves busy this offseason. They've spent their time silently addressing their needs for the 2023 season. The Angels have added Hunter Renfroe, Gio Urshella, Tyler Anderson, and Carlos Estevez so far.

MLB Insider Jon Heyman doesn't think the team is done adding pieces this offseason. He believes the team is looking to add a starting pitcher or two. The two pitchers he threw out there were Nathan Eovaldi and Chris Sale.

Jon Heyman on this podcast:"I see the #Angels as a team that's out there looking at starting pitching. [Nate] Eovaldi is a possibility for them. And I think [Chris] Sale could be a possibility for the Angels as well."

Eovaldi could be considered the best free-agent pitcher remaining on the market. He held a 6-3 record last season with the Boston Red Sox, being limited to just 20 starts as he was dealing with back and shoulder issues.

Los Angeles Angels fans are split after hearing the news that their team is looking to add to the pitching rotation. While some fans would love to add another quality arm to the rotation, others would rather see that money spent elsewhere.

"Depth is always a good thing. I'm someone who is high on Canning when healthy. If an either or situation, would rather see money spent on relief pitching," one fan explained.

"Depth is always a good thing. I'm someone who is high on Canning when healthy. If an either or situation, would rather see money spent on relief pitching."

"We don't need another LHP," said another fan.

"Please don't say that. Bring up O'Hoppe and AA pitchers and let them play. Don't get desperate and go back to 2019 risky aging vets."

They'd rather see this money be spent on relief pitching. The fans believe they have a strong enough starting rotation to suffice.

"All that and still won't win 80 games"

"I don't think we can afford to give sale time to figure it out. Even with a slight bounce back I feel better with Canning or Rodriguez. The organization doesn't have to force their progress but with Sale there is a bit of a clock. He shouldn't be our problem."

Fishy @xFishington



1. Ohtani

2. Eovaldi

3. Sandoval

4. Anderson

5. Sale

6. Detmers Beyond The Halo @BeyondTheHalo



"Imagine if we could get both and keep Sale healthy.
1. Ohtani
2. Eovaldi
3. Sandoval
4. Anderson
5. Sale
6. Detmers"

Other fans wouldn't mind if the team added some quality starting pitchers. Giving Shohei Ohtani some arms alongside him wouldn't hurt.

The Los Angeles Angels need to get baseball relevant

Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Angels

The Angels haven't been a .500 team since 2015 when they finished with an 85-77 record. It's been rough lately in Los Angeles.

All that could change with the moves they have made so far. Renfroe should give the team the boost they've been looking for at the plate. He had a good year with the Milwaukee Brewers, hitting .255/.315/.492 with 29 home runs.

Renfroe will be a boost at the plate the team has been searching for. Last season, a good amount of the team's offense was produced by Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. If either of them struggled, the team struggled.

With the moves the Los Angeles Angels have made so far, they're looking to help out their superstars. It will be interesting to see if that's enough to bring them to baseball relevancy next season.

