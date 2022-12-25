With the holidays upon us, Mike Trout took to social media to thank everybody who has supported him. He thanked the fans, friends, family, and teammates for an amazing year.

Since entering the league, he's been a role model for young fans to look up to. This post further proves the point. He's an athlete who understands that he's always got people looking up to him.

Mike Trout @MikeTrout I wanted to take a minute to thank my teammates, friends, family, all of you fans and most of all God for the blessings and memories in 2022. It was an amazing year overall but we are super pumped and excited to see what 2023 will bring. Happy Holidays!



Trout has a lot to be thankful for. He's got a beautiful and healthy family and is the face of an entire sport. He also plays baseball in one of the best cities in the United States.

Fans love that Mike Trout isn't too big of a star to post this. They enjoy having this guy on the Los Angeles Angels.

"Love this guy" one fan tweeted.

"Happy holidays Mike!" responded another fan.

Getting Ahead In The Count @GAITCfantasybb @MikeTrout Merry Christmas! We thank you, it's an honor watching you do what you do on the baseball field. A true professional, and a gentleman. All the best to you and yours in the new year. @MikeTrout Merry Christmas! We thank you, it's an honor watching you do what you do on the baseball field. A true professional, and a gentleman. All the best to you and yours in the new year.

Fans took to his post to thank Mike Trout for all he has done for the team and wish him a happy holiday.

𓆩♡𓆪 | D-96 @shohtani_ @MikeTrout happy holidays to you and your family, mike! thank you for all you did for us in 2022 as well. here’s to a happy and healthy year in 2023. ♡ @MikeTrout happy holidays to you and your family, mike! thank you for all you did for us in 2022 as well. here’s to a happy and healthy year in 2023. ♡

Some fans pointed out just how much of a professional he is and that they can't wait for next season to get underway. They're hoping for a much better performance out of their team than what they got last season.

The Angels finished the year with a 73-89 record, which was good for third in the American League West. They haven't had the success the franchise has been looking for for quite some time now.

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels need to turn it around

Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels

The Angels have arguably one of the best duos in all of baseball between Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. They should see a lot more success than they have seen.

The team hasn't won over 80 games in a single season since 2015. They reached 80 wins consecutively in 2017 and 2918, but that was pretty much it. The Angels have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league.

MLB fans don't want to go into the playoffs, missing two of the league's best. The pair need to be in the playoffs more actively. It's better for the sport to have your best players competing when it means the most. Trout has only been to the postseason once in his career, and that was in 2014 when they got swept by the Kansas City Royals.

Hopefully, they can piece together some magic next season and become the team everyone expects them to be.

