The Los Angeles Angels are in Boston for the finale of a four-game series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Although superstar Shohei Ohtani is set to take the mound for his team, some key lineup changes have left Angels fans full of questions.

The lineup notably excludes Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, two of the Angels' most prolific hitters this year. Trout, a center fielder, and Rendon, a third baseman, have combined for three home runs and 16 RBIs so far this season.

After getting hit by a pitch in a recent game against the Washington Nationals, Angels manager Phil Nevin is resting Rendon on the side of caution. Trout, who recorded his 300th career double earlier in the season, also looks to be in for a rest day.

Rhett Bollinger @RhettBollinger No Trout or Rendon in the lineup for the #Angels with Shohei Ohtani on the mound No Trout or Rendon in the lineup for the #Angels with Shohei Ohtani on the mound https://t.co/qgkINGCIeM

"No Trout or Rendon in the lineup for the #Angels with Shohei Ohtani on the mound" - Rhett Bollinger

Los Angeles Angels fans, however, do not seem to be picking up on Nevin's strategy. Calls on Twitter denouncing the lineup have been plentiful since the Angels dropped the first three games of the series to the Boston Red Sox.

Another notable addition is rookie Zach Neto. Neto, 22, was called up earlier this week after the team optioned struggling shortstop David Fletcher to Triple-A. Neto is appearing in the leadoff spot for the second time in his MLB career.

Shohei Ohtani will be making his fourth start of the season. Although the former MVP has pitched miraculously, allowing just one earned runs over 19 innings, run support has been an abiding challenge. The Angels have only scored seven runs over Ohtani's first three starts this season.

Trebbis @TrebbisTess @JeffFletcherOCR @MattBirch12 Man... After dropping three games in a row to a pretty bad team, and with your ace on the mound, I would sure prefer my star CF to be in there. Smh. Maybe give him a day off tomorrow when we are throwing a struggling starter in a near-sure loss. @JeffFletcherOCR @MattBirch12 Man... After dropping three games in a row to a pretty bad team, and with your ace on the mound, I would sure prefer my star CF to be in there. Smh. Maybe give him a day off tomorrow when we are throwing a struggling starter in a near-sure loss.

𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐧🦭 @dennagatea @JeffFletcherOCR @MattBirch12 idk what to feel abt this, but good luck, i guess… hope they can give shohei lots of run support :/ @JeffFletcherOCR @MattBirch12 idk what to feel abt this, but good luck, i guess… hope they can give shohei lots of run support :/

Josue @josuearias09 @JeffFletcherOCR @MattBirch12 After 3 L’s in a row this ir what we are gonna use to finish the losing streak? @JeffFletcherOCR @MattBirch12 After 3 L’s in a row this ir what we are gonna use to finish the losing streak?

With three consecutive losses to the Boston Red Sox, the Los Angeles Angels now have a record of 7-8, and have been leapfrogged by the Seattle Mariners for second place in the AL West.

Shohei Ohtani's brilliance will shine through Los Angeles Angels' neutered lineup

While Angels fans will surely be missing the likes of Trout and Rendon, having Ohtani on the mound means that they always have an opportunity to win.

If the Angels can spoil Boston's prospects of completing the Patriots Day Weekend sweep, then at least the team can head back to the west coast with their heads held high. As per tradition, Patriots Day Action gets underway at Fenway Park in Boston at 11:10 am Eastern Time

