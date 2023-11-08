With several manager candidates off the boards, the Los Angeles Angels are wasting no time interviewing Ron Washington for the managerial position. They parted ways with Phil Nevin when the season came to a close and are looking to sign another manager.

Washington is a baseball lifer who is well-respected across the league. He is often spotlighted for his work on the field with his players in practice and before a game.

Washington has spent several seasons in Atlanta with the Braves as their third base coach. He has over 20 years of experience coaching and managing with the Oakland Athletics and Texas Rangers.

For a team looking to change their identity, like the Angels, Washington would be the perfect man for the job. Few people in the league have the same amount of experience as Washington.

"Please make it happen" one fan posted.

"A player's manager. Hope we get him!" another fan posted.

Los Angeles Angels fans cannot think of a better man for the job. They would love to see their team hire Ron Washington.

Aside from Washington, the Angels are also keen on Torii Hunter as the team's next manager. Whatever direction the team goes in, Washington and Hunter both could bring a lot to the organization.

If Ron Washington accepts the Los Angeles Angels job, he will have his work cut out for him

If Ron Washington accepts the job with the Los Angeles Angels, he will have his work cut out for him. The biggest is seeing their best player, Shohei Ohtani, leave in free agency.

While they can re-sign him, that seems more unlikely by the day. He is the top free agent on the open market, and nearly every team is trying to figure out a way to sign him.

If Ohtani signs somewhere else, that will be a huge hole they will need to fill. Given he is the only true two-way player in the league, there is nobody else that can fill his spot.

Looking at free agents, they could try and sign some guys who are coming off underwhelming seasons in 2023 and hope they bounce back. One of these players could be Luis Severino. He would fill the starting pitcher hole left by Ohtani, and he would not cost the team all that much.

Offensively, they could target Rhys Hoskins, who did not play during the 2023 season. He tore his ACL in Spring Training but has immense power at the plate.