Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian made it crystal clear that two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani is not going anywhere.

The Angels GM outlined why the club plans on holding on to the 29-year-old superstar, and it is hard to argue with his reasoning.

Ohtani is arguably the greatest player in modern day baseball and is also in the midst of one of the most historic seaons in baseball. The fact that the Angels are still in the playoff picture means a trade is almost out of the question.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Thursday, Minasian was adressing the press and was clear on on the club's stance regarding their star player:

"I never went up to Shohei and said 'hey, we're not trading you"

Minasian emphasised that the Los Angeles Angeles are still in the playoff picture and that he is was working on "trying improve the club."

"The money quote from Perry Minasian today" - Jeff Fletcher

Shohei Ohtani is currently in the final stages of a one-year, $30 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. If he winds down his contract, the Angels are at risk of losing him for almost nothing.

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani is the favorite for his second AL MVP Award in 2023

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels holds his protecting gear in his mouth at Comerica Park

Ohtani's stats were phenominal during his 2021 MVP season, and he backed them up with an incredible 2022 season.

This season, however, might be Ohtani's best. He is currently slashing .297/.394/.667 and has recorded 37 home runs and 79 RBIs. He currently leads the MLB in home runs (37), triples (7) and OPS (1.061).

"Perry Minasian, Mike Trout, & Phil Nevin react to last night's big acquisitions @Angels | #GoHalos" - Bally Sports West

The Angels have missed out on the playoffs for eight straight seasons. That is the longest MLB streak (tied with the Detroit Tigers). The Los Angeles Angels are currently 53-49 and trail the first-place Texas Rangers by just 3.5 games.

Arte Moreno and the Angels are currently in a difficult position. Trade Ohtani and live with the consequences, or stick with the Japanese superstar and risk losing him for nothing in the offseason.