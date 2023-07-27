The debate on whether the Los Angeles Angels should trade Shohei Ohtani continues to pick up steam as we approach the deadline.

The Japanese superstar is in the final stages of a one-year, $30 million deal and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. It is quite likely that his next contract will be the largest in the history of baseball with many experts speculating it could be in the $500-$600 million range.

The Angels have put themselves in a difficult situation. No MLB owner wants to be the guy who traded the best player in the league. However, if owner Arte Moreno does not field offers for a trade, the organization risks losing the 2021 AL MVP for almost nothing.

MLB analyst and former baseball executive Steve Phillips believes Moreno and the Angels must consider a trade. Phillips said:

"To me it's baseball malpractice"

Phillips was the New York Mets' general manager between 1997 and 2003, and has plenty of experience when it comes to trades and free agency.

Phillps highlighted the Los Angeles Angels' difficult schedule as one of the main reasons the club needs to consider moving on from Shohei Ohtani. He added:

"Its the right baseball move to make"

The team face a daunting run of games with series against the Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays and Cincinnati Reds in August. All of those teams are ranked either first or second in their divisions.

Los Angeles Angels' two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani is set to become a free agent at the end of the season

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels leads off second base at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

If Ohtani does decide to run down his contract, the Angels will still have a chance to sign him in the offseason.

The Angels currently have the fifth-highest payroll in MLB, per Spotrac. Mike Trout is on a massive 12-year, $426.5 million deal and Anthony Rendon is earning a base salary of $38 million.

Is Arte Moreno willing to commit that much of his payroll to just three players?

The Angels remain in the playoff picture and are currently just seven games behind the Rangers with a 52-49 record. If they have any chance of retaining Shohei Ohtani, breaking their eight-year playoff drought is essential.