"Join us on May 10th as we celebrate Shohei Ohtani's 2021 A.L. MVP honor!" - Los Angeles Angels to honor Shohei Ohtani's historic 2021 campaign with a pre-game ceremony 

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Twitter that the team would hold a pre-game ceremony on May 10 to honor Shohei Ohtani's 2021 American League MVP award. To cap off his spectacular season, Ohtani deserves every bit of it. The Angels also announced that Ohtani MVP Bobblehead would be gifted to the first 25,000 fans in attendance, sponsored by Yakult Probiotic Drink.

Shohei Ohtani, a pitcher, designated hitter, and outfielder for the Angels, had an outstanding season in 2021. Shohei was unanimously selected as the American League MVP in 2021 based on his abilities as a hitter and pitcher. He is the fourth Angels player to win the honor and the 19th winner to receive 100% of the first-place votes.

"Was there ever ANY doubt!? Shohei Otani is your AL MVP!" - America's Most UNwanted (BLAM)

Shohei Ohtani has always been eyeing the MVP since he signed a contract with the Angels before the 2018 season.

In an interview Ohtani said, "MVP was something I was shooting for, obviously. I think any player would who is playing baseball. I was more appreciative of the fact that American fans were accepting and welcoming to the whole two-way idea, compared to when I first started in Japan. So it made the transition so much easier."

Since teammate Mike Trout in 2014, Ohtani has been the first unanimous AL MVP. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has three MVP awards (2019, 2016, 2014). Following Ohtani's MVP award, Trout congratulated him on Twitter.

"It’s been something special to witness what you’ve accomplished as a teammate. You have put together a season of your own." - Mike Trout

The nine-time MLB All-Star also uploaded a separate video on Twitter praising Shohei Ohtani.

In the video, Mike Trout said, “Shohei’s season was nothing short of electric. At times, I felt like I was back in Little League. To watch a player throw eight innings, hit a home run, steal a base and then go play right field was incredible. What impresses me the most about him though, is the way he carries himself both on and off the field.”

Other major highlights of Shohei Ohtani's 2021 season

In 2021, in a game versus the Chicago White Sox, Ohtani became the first player since 1903's Jack Dunleavy to hit second in the lineup while also pitching.

Dunleavy went 0-for-4 at the plate, while allowing 7 runs on 12 hits in a CG loss. Rhett Bollinger @RhettBollinger Shohei Ohtani is pitching and hitting second tonight against the White Sox. First time he’s been in the lineup for one of his starts in the Majors. Shohei Ohtani is pitching and hitting second tonight against the White Sox. First time he’s been in the lineup for one of his starts in the Majors. https://t.co/1tkg9u3I7v Shohei Ohtani is the first starting pitcher to bat in the top-2 spots in the order since Jack Dunleavy hit 2nd for the Cardinals on Sept. 7, 1903.Dunleavy went 0-for-4 at the plate, while allowing 7 runs on 12 hits in a CG loss. twitter.com/RhettBollinger… Shohei Ohtani is the first starting pitcher to bat in the top-2 spots in the order since Jack Dunleavy hit 2nd for the Cardinals on Sept. 7, 1903.Dunleavy went 0-for-4 at the plate, while allowing 7 runs on 12 hits in a CG loss. twitter.com/RhettBollinger…

"Shohei Ohtani is the first starting pitcher to bat in the top-2 spots in the order since Jack Dunleavy hit 2nd for the Cardinals on Sept. 7, 1903." - Paul Casella

Commissioner Rob Manfred also named Shohei Ohtani the 16th winner of the Commissioner's Historic Achievement Award because of his noteworthy contributions to the 2021 season. Ohtani also received the Silver Slugger Award for being the most outstanding offensive player at the designated hitter position in the American League.

Shohei Ohtani recovery from Tommy John surgery in 2020 made the season difficult for him. Regardless, Ohtani showed everyone what he was capable of on the field in 2021. Currently, Ohtani is in his fifth season with the Los Angeles Angels and continues to impress. This season, he is batting .234 with 14 RBIs and an OPS of .682. On the mound, he has a 3.08 ERA in 26 innings with 41 stirkeouts. We believe that as long as Ohtani stays in form, he can achieve a lot for the Los Angeles Angels.

