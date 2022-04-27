"It’s just a little alarming, but it’s April. We can’t panic" - Los Angeles Angels manager acknowledges slow start from Shohei Ohtani, expects improvement soon

Los Angeles Angels manager Joe Maddon is aware that Shohei Ohtani is playing below his usual high standards and is hoping for a quick turnaround. It is only April, and there are still about 140 games remaining in the season, so as long as the struggles don't carry into the summer, not much will change for the reigning MVP.

Shohei Ohtani had one of the best seasons in recent MLB history in 2021, recording 46 home runs while being an All-Star caliber pitcher. After a season like that, it is not surprising to see a dropoff in his level of play, especially taking into account the sky-high expectations put upon the 27-year-old's shoulders.

Thankfully, his pitching prowess seems unaffected by the All-Star's slow start, and we can still expect him to remain in the pitching rotation.

Mike DiGiovanna shared the comments from the Los Angeles Angels manager about the MVP's early season struggle via Twitter.

Mike DiGiovanna @MikeDiGiovanna "It’s just a little alarming, but it’s April. We can’t panic. He’s not panicking.” Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, who is batting .211 with a .653 OPS, 3 HRs and 9 RBIs in 17 games, is trying to shake a sluggish start and regain his consistent power stroke. tinyurl.com/3m84b6fm "It’s just a little alarming, but it’s April. We can’t panic. He’s not panicking.” Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, who is batting .211 with a .653 OPS, 3 HRs and 9 RBIs in 17 games, is trying to shake a sluggish start and regain his consistent power stroke. tinyurl.com/3m84b6fm

"'It's just a little alarming, but it's April. We can't panic. He's not panicking.' Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, who is batting .211 with a .653 OPS, 3 HRs and 9 RBIs in 17 games, is trying to shake a sluggish start and regain his consistent power stroke" - @ Mike DiGGiovanna

The offensive play from the American League MVP has disappointed so far, but there is a lot of baseball left and time to turn things around.

Shohei Ohtani needs a return to form for the Los Angeles Angels playoff hopes

The Los Angeles Angels have two of the best players in the MLB, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. While the team does have decent depth in the bullpen and in the dugout, these two players will have to be at the top of their game if the team hopes to end their playoff win drought and become legitimate contenders for the World Series crown.

Currently with a Batting Average of .211 and only three home runs, Shohei Ohtani is not playing to the level he is capable of, nor the level his team needs of him. Thankfully, his sluggish offense has not affected him on the mound, where he remains at an All-Star level and still contributes to his team on the defensive side of the ball.

Highlights from the Los Angeles Angels superstar's last start on the mound were posted by Fox Sports on Twitter.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



(via @mlb)



Shohei Ohtani has 11 strikeouts through 5 IP

"Shohei Ohtani has 11 strikeouts through 5 IP" - @ FOX Sports: MLB

The 2022 season has tremendous opportunities across the MLB. With the Los Angeles Angels star power not living up to its potential, they could easily miss their opportunity. However, thanks to the work ethic of the reigning American League MVP, expect things to turn around soon; after all, it's only April.

