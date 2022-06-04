"So many of those oh-my-God, holy-s**t plays that it almost became routine" - Los Angeles Angels Mike Trout began his journey to stardom with Cedar Rapids Kernels by punishing High-A pitchers

Mike Trout has been one of the greatest players in all of baseball for the past decade or so, and he is still only 30 years old. Trout made his debut toward the end of the 2011 season and hasn't looked back. Before getting called up to the Angels, Trout's stardom began in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

One of the relievers on the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the team that Mike Trout played on, recalled what it was like to watch an all-time great at the age of 18.

"There were so many oh-my-God, holy-s**t plays that it almost became routine" - C.J. Bressoud

During his time at Cedar Rapids, Trout batted .341 with 10 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 56 stolen bases. Incredible statistics coming from a rookie who was just 18 years old. Here are his highlights while with the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Mike Trout's career highlights

Mike Trout made his MLB debut on July 8, 2011, at the age of 19 with the Los Angeles Angels, just a year after playing in Single-A Cedar Rapids. In 2011, Trout played in just 40 games, as he got called up during the middle of the year.

The next year, 2012, would be his official rookie season, and it proved to be one of the best seasons of his career. Trout batted .326 with 30 home runs, 83 RBIs, and 49 stolen bases. This was good enough to win the American League Rookie of the Year and also finish second in the AL MVP race. Here are his complete highlights from his rookie season.

From 2012 to 2019, Mike Trout won three AL MVP awards and finished no worse than fourth in MVP voting in this stretch. Trout's 162-game average for his career has been impressive. Trout is averaging 39 home runs, 102 RBIs and a career batting average of .304.

Trout's complete highlights from 2012 to 2019 can be seen below.

Trout has definitely been the best player of the past decade, and it all started in the state of Iowa in the minor leagues. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

