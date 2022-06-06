Los Angeles Angels News Roundup: Mike Trout on a career-high slump streak, Joe Maddon's frustrations grows; All-Star Anthony Rendon battles wrist injury, but could resume on-field activities soon - June 5, 2022

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels have spent the past two weeks falling down a rabbit hole of losses. As of right now, the hole has no end in sight. It's 11 straight losses deep. Everyone knows there's an end somewhere. It's just not visible right now.

This is the kind of tumbling disaster that derails seasons. The Angels have been swept three straight times. First, a struggling Toronto Blue Jays team arrived at Angel Stadium and took all four games of a weekend series. Then, the Angels flew out to the Bronx. The New York Yankees promptly swept them in a three-game set. And just today, the Los Angeles Angels blew a four-run lead to the Philadelphia Phillies and were swept in another three-game series.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The #Angels lost their 11th consecutive game and Mike Trout's hitless streak extends to career-worst 26 ABs; the #Phillies are 3-0 under Rob Thomson.

Manager Joe Maddon has said he's not worried about the team in the long run. He admits their struggles are "hard to watch," but he has faith. But do the players have faith in themselves? Mike Trout has never struggled this badly in his career. Shohei Ohtani got lit up in his last start against the Yankees. Third baseman Anthony Rendon has been sidelined for almost two weeks now.

Danny Vietti @DannyVietti The Los Angeles Angels were 24-13 exactly 3 weeks ago.



They are now have a losing record (27-28) and have lost 11 straight games.

The Los Angeles Angels are too talented not to turn things around. The only questions are when will that happen? And will it be too late?

Los Angeles Angels News Roundup: June 5, 2022

Mike Trout on a career-high slump streak

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is batting .114 since May 26.

When Toronto visited Angel Stadium a couple of weeks ago, it hit Mike Trout hard. He seems to have forgotten how to hit. Since May 25, a day before the Blue Jays arrived, Trout has recorded only four hits over 42 plate appearances. He's walked just once and struck out 16 times in that time span, showing how poor his plate approach and discipline have been. His batting average has been a pitiful .103 and his on-base percentage has barely been higher at .167.

Trout's frustrated. Skipper Joe Maddon is frustrated. Clearly, Trout needs to succeed if his team wants to. Their losing streak began simultaneously with his slump. Maddon thinks Trout is just overthinking things.

“He’s just trying a little bit too hard; that’s how I see it,” Maddon said. “He’s one of the leaders of the team. He wants it to be right. He wants to get us there. He’s a very accountable human being. He’s all of these different things, and I think he might be trying a little bit too hard.”

Mike Trout knows the results will come. He has confidence in himself. Right now, he's just working on his patience.

“I’m in it right now,” Trout said. “I’ve just got to figure a way to get out of it.”

All-Star Anthony Rendon battles wrist injury, but could resume on-field activities soon

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been out with a wrist injury since May 28.

Anthony Rendon's absence has been another reason for the Los Angeles Angels' struggles. The third baseman tweaked his wrist in mid-May but played through the injury and aggravated it. On May 28, he hit the Angels' 10-day injury list and has been there ever since.

The 31-year-old is essential to his team's success, but he has a hard time staying healthy. Last season, he played in only 58 games. This season, he's recorded a .242 batting average and .738 on-base plus slugging percentage over 173 plate appearances.

As of right now, there's no clear timetable for his return. That being said, Rendon is reportedly close to beginning on-field activities. MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger said Rendon was recently re-evalutated by a doctor, who said the injury was healing well.

