Los Angeles Angels sign veteran relief pitcher to a one-year deal, how does he fit in with star Shohei Ohtani in 2022?

As we approach the MLB April 7th Opening Day, the Los Angeles Angels continue to improve their bullpen by signing veteran pitcher Archie Bradley. Signing the relief pitcher to a one-year $3.75 million contract provides a quality boost to the already strong Angels pitcher rotation that includes, of course, Shohei Ohtani.

While Archie Bradley isn't an eye-popping signing for the Los Angeles Angels, it's the exact kind of deal they needed ahead of the 2022 season. Bradley, 29, has been in the MLB since 2015 and is coming off a great season. In 2021 with the Philadelphia Phillies, Bradley posted an impressive 7-3 win/loss record and a respectable 3.71 ERA.

As the Angels look to capitalize on superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, Archie Bradley is the perfect depth signing to take them to the next level.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic provided the contract details via a tweet.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Free-agent reliever Archie Bradley has agreed to a one-year, $3.75M contract with the Angels, source tells @TheAthletic Free-agent reliever Archie Bradley has agreed to a one-year, $3.75M contract with the Angels, source tells @TheAthletic.

"Free-agent reliever Archie Bradley has agreed to a one-year, $3.75M contract with the Angels, source tells @TheAthletic."- @KenRosenthal

What are the Los Angeles Angels' expectations in 2022?

Shohei Ohtani is coming off a season that is nearly without equal. Mike Trout continues to be a model of consistent greatness. Now with an upgraded roster, the Los Angeles Angels have set their sights high. Pairing depth acquisitions like Archie Bradley with their already established superstars should propel the Angels to the postseason success that has eluded them for so long.

The Angels celbrating a win

As great as Mike Trout has been for the past decade, baseball is the ultimate team sport, and the Los Angeles Angels couldn't win playoff games purely off his play. The same was true in 2021 with Shohei Ohtani. The Angels have made improvements across the lineup. Archie Bradley could prove to be the most valuable.

Sam Blum of The Athletic highlights the strong relief pitcher rotation the Angels have put in place for 2022 in a tweet.

Sam Blum @SamBlum3 This is a really good pickup for the Angels, in my opinion. Iglesias, Loup and Bradley are three proven and effective relievers. Still have Mayers and Warren. They really needed another proven reliever and got one, at a reasonable price. This is a really good pickup for the Angels, in my opinion. Iglesias, Loup and Bradley are three proven and effective relievers. Still have Mayers and Warren. They really needed another proven reliever and got one, at a reasonable price.

"This is a really good pickup for the Angels, in my opinion. Iglesias, Loup and Bradley are three proven and effective relievers. Still have Mayers and Warren. They really needed another proven reliever and got one, at a reasonable price." -@SamBlum3

As the Los Angeles Angels enter 2022 with the eyes of the league firmly on the performances of superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, signing Archie Bradley could prove to be their best signing of the offseason.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt