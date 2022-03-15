Los Angeles Dodgers: Spring Training broadcast info and Schedule, MLB 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers will open up the 2022 season in Arizona for Spring Training. The Dodgers will enter the season coming off another successful campaign that included 106 wins and a National League Championship Series appearance, ultimately losing to the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers have extremely high expectations for this upcoming season as they look to add another World Series title to their illustrious team history. The Dodgers Spring Training broadcast info and schedule can be seen below:

Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training extra info

The Dodgers will start Spring Training on March 18th against the Milwaukee Brewers of the National League Central. This will be the first of fifteen games they will play before the season opens on April 8 against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

All games can be seen on Spectrum Sports Net.

With Spring Training getting started, many are wondering if the Dodgers are going to make more free agent moves. The Dodgers have been in talks with Freddie Freeman. A signing like this would get many fans excited for the upcoming season.

The prospect of signing Freeman is not the sole reason why Dodger fans are excited for the season. The Dodgers have been the most consistent team in baseball over the past decade. This includes their impressive feat of eight straight National League Western Division titles.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have arguably the most talented roster in baseball and hope to continue their success for the upcoming season. Resigning future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw adds to the excitement of Dodger fans. The Dodgers' current depth chart and roster can be found here:

Overall, the Dodgers will be the heavy favorites to win the National League this year as their roster is yet again loaded with both pitching and hitting talent.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have so much versatility that they have multiple position players playing both the outfield and infield. This includes the likes of Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, and Chris Taylor.

The loss of All-Star shortstop Corey Seager, who signed with the Texas Rangers in the offseason, is no cause for worry. Trea Turner, who was traded to the Dodgers along with Max Scherzer during the trade deadline last season, is expected to fill this loss.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will look to keep their success going as their Spring Training games begin in the coming days.

