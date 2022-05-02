"They're just nasty"- Los Angeles Dodgers confident in their pitching cannons, are they the strongest bullpen in the league?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most successful franchises for the past decade, winning the National League West and making the postseason nearly every year. The team looks well on pace to make it back as they have the highest payroll in baseball and have some of the top players in the game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the best lineups in baseball with multiple former MVP winners and All-Stars. The starting rotation is filled with future Hall of Famers, such as Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler. The bullpen, on the other hand, is somewhat of a question mark early in the season. The team lost their long-time closer Kenley Jansen to the Atlanta Braves but traded for All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox.

The Dodgers bullpen appears to be strong this year despite the departure of one of the greatest closers in franchise history. Do they have the best bullpen in baseball? Let's break down the Dodgers bullpen and see where it stacks up with the rest of the league.

Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen: Best in the National League?

The Dodgers undoubtedly have one of the most talented rosters in baseball, but do they have the best bullpen? One of the Dodgers starting pitchers described the bullpen with a simple word, "nasty."

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA Tyler Anderson on the Dodgers bullpen:



While the Dodgers most certainly have a top bullpen behind flamethrowers such as Craig Kimbrel and Daniel Hudson, they do not have the best bullpen in the National League. The Atlanta Braves' addition of Kenley Jansen puts the Braves just slightly ahead of the Dodgers for the best in the NL.

The Braves have a three-time All-Star closer in Kenley Jansen, who has compiled 356 saves in his career. Their eighth-inning reliever is not too shaby either. Left-hander Will Smith has made one All-Star game and currently has a 2.89 ERA on the season. Here, watch Kenley Jansen shut the door in the playoffs when he was a member of the Dodgers.

The Dodgers have a top bullpen in the National League. Once they can get several pieces back from injury, they may overtake the Braves for the best in baseball.

