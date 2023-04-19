The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without Miguel Rojas for a bit. The team announced on Wednesday that the shortstop would be heading to the 10-day IL with a hamstring strain. Yonny Hernández has been recalled to take his place on the roster.
Rojas was removed from Tuesday night's game, while manager Dave Roberts announced that Rojas has been dealing with hamstring and lower body issues all season.
This is the last thing the Dodgers want to see. They acquired him in the offseason through a trade with the Miami Marlins. He was only supposed to be the utility man for the Dodgers, with Gavin Lux getting most of the work at shortstop.
After Lux tore his ACL, Miguel Rojas became a full-time starter. Shortstop is a physically demanding position to play, and the 34-year-old infielder doesn't move like he used to.
"This team is a disaster," one fan tweeted.
"The Miggy Ro trade looking like a bust so far. Still plenty of season to turn it around," tweeted another fan.
It hasn't been a season for Los Angeles Dodgers fans to remember so far. It was a punch to the gut for fans to see Trea Turner leave in free agency. It hurt even more seeing their young shortstop, Gavin Lux, go down before the season started.
Fans are quickly losing their optimism in the team. Given how the team has performed so far and the competition in the National League West, the Dodgers could be in trouble.
Miguel Rojas hasn't gotten off to the best start with the Los Angeles Dodgers
Miguel Rojas hasn't seen the ball well at the plate to start the season. He's a career .259 hitter, but he's got a slash line of .125/.200/.156 at the time of writing. That's far from the .298/.343./.466 line that Trea Turner delivered for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.
The injuries that Rojas is going through have killed his ability at the plate. It will be interesting to see if he'll perform better at the plate when he comes off the IL.
The Dodgers will need everybody to be at the top of their game, especially with how the Arizona Diamondbacks have started the season. You also can't forget about the San Diego Padres, who are struggling but have the talent to make a deep run in the postseason this year.