The National League West is stacked with how good the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are.
The Dodgers sit in first place in the division with a 19-13 record, while the Padres sit in third with a 17-15 record. San Diego has the perfect opportunity to close the gap the Dodgers have on them in their three-game series starting on Friday.
Baseball fans have turned this series into a rivalry, with both teams being playoff contenders the last few seasons. But not everybody feels the same way about the series.
Some in the Dodgers circle don't see this as a true rivalry. Once one of the teams is no longer a contender, the rivalry is gone. Unlike the San Francisco Giants and Dodgers rivalry, where it seems both teams genuinely do not like each other, no matter their records.
True rivalries are just that. It's better when the two teams are playing well in the season, but a rivalry doesn't end because one team plays poorly during the season.
"Yeah. It takes more than a playoff series to build a rivalry," one fan tweeted.
"Padres? Win a couple of World Series titles first and then ask us," another fan tweeted.
Los Angeles Dodgers fans don't see this as a rivalry until the San Diego Padres win a few World Series titles. San Diego hasn't won a World Series since joining the league in 1969.
Los Angeles fans feel there needs to be some time to build up the rivalry. It will become a legit rivalry if both teams remain competitive and play meaningful series.
Los Angeles Dodgers fans can't overlook this San Diego Padres team
This San Diego Padres team is loaded with elite talent. Not many teams in the league have an influx of infielders who have to move one into the outfield as they did with Fernando Tatis Jr.
Opposing pitchers can't take a pitch off with this lineup. San Diego can hurt you with batters one through nine. Once pitchers get through the top of the lineup, they face hitters like Matt Carpenter, Jake Cronenworth, and Xander Bogaerts. You can't make mistake pitches against this team at any point.
The Los Angeles Dodgers need exceptional performances from their pitchers in their series against the Padres. If not, San Diego will have no problems running up the score on their divisional foe.