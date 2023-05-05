The National League West is stacked with how good the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are.

The Dodgers sit in first place in the division with a 19-13 record, while the Padres sit in third with a 17-15 record. San Diego has the perfect opportunity to close the gap the Dodgers have on them in their three-game series starting on Friday.

Baseball fans have turned this series into a rivalry, with both teams being playoff contenders the last few seasons. But not everybody feels the same way about the series.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA The difference between the Dodgers-Giants rivalry and the Dodgers-Padres rivalry is that as soon as the Padres aren’t contenders, the rivalry will lose most of its steam. Whereas the Dodgers-Giants could be the two worst teams in baseball, and it will always mean something. The difference between the Dodgers-Giants rivalry and the Dodgers-Padres rivalry is that as soon as the Padres aren’t contenders, the rivalry will lose most of its steam. Whereas the Dodgers-Giants could be the two worst teams in baseball, and it will always mean something.

Some in the Dodgers circle don't see this as a true rivalry. Once one of the teams is no longer a contender, the rivalry is gone. Unlike the San Francisco Giants and Dodgers rivalry, where it seems both teams genuinely do not like each other, no matter their records.

True rivalries are just that. It's better when the two teams are playing well in the season, but a rivalry doesn't end because one team plays poorly during the season.

"Yeah. It takes more than a playoff series to build a rivalry," one fan tweeted.

theNewGuy @Nathan37700647 @DMAC_LA @DodgersNation Yeah, it takes more than a playoff series to build a rivalry. @DMAC_LA @DodgersNation Yeah, it takes more than a playoff series to build a rivalry.

"Padres? Win a couple of World Series titles first and then ask us," another fan tweeted.

Knox Cruz @BitcoinFortKnox @DMAC_LA Padres? Win a couple of World Series titles first and then ask us. @DMAC_LA Padres? Win a couple of World Series titles first and then ask us.

Johnny GB @JohnnyGB412 @DMAC_LA I see a padre fan, what ever. I see a giants fan. I get visibly angry. @DMAC_LA I see a padre fan, what ever. I see a giants fan. I get visibly angry.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans don't see this as a rivalry until the San Diego Padres win a few World Series titles. San Diego hasn't won a World Series since joining the league in 1969.

Padres, not so much (at all)... @DMAC_LA I would add that Dodgers and Giants have made it to the top, many times having epic battles with each other to get there.Padres, not so much (at all)... @DMAC_LA I would add that Dodgers and Giants have made it to the top, many times having epic battles with each other to get there. Padres, not so much (at all)...

Joyce Maalem @JoyceMaalem @DMAC_LA The Dodgers and Giants rivalry goes back a very long time since they were in New York. The good old days of baseball. I was a Dodgers fan then and I still am. @DMAC_LA The Dodgers and Giants rivalry goes back a very long time since they were in New York. The good old days of baseball. I was a Dodgers fan then and I still am.

Bryan Hong @BryHong @DMAC_LA The Dodgers-Giants rivalry is so old and so deep it is literally commemorated in the colors of the Mets. Padres fans think their team spending money is what makes them rivals but they just can't compete with that kind of history. @DMAC_LA The Dodgers-Giants rivalry is so old and so deep it is literally commemorated in the colors of the Mets. Padres fans think their team spending money is what makes them rivals but they just can't compete with that kind of history.

Blake @yarritsblake @DMAC_LA I've always viewed the Padres as a rival in the same way I do Arizona. When competitive the rivalry amps up. But when they aren't it dies down. The Giants are ALWAYS our rivals no matter what, or how competitive they are. There is history too. Sorry Pads fans, it ain't the same. @DMAC_LA I've always viewed the Padres as a rival in the same way I do Arizona. When competitive the rivalry amps up. But when they aren't it dies down. The Giants are ALWAYS our rivals no matter what, or how competitive they are. There is history too. Sorry Pads fans, it ain't the same.

⚡️LABoltzFan⚡️ @LABoltzfan @DMAC_LA THIS! No matter what this is how it will always be. @DMAC_LA THIS! No matter what this is how it will always be.

Los Angeles fans feel there needs to be some time to build up the rivalry. It will become a legit rivalry if both teams remain competitive and play meaningful series.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans can't overlook this San Diego Padres team

Cincinnati Reds v San Diego Padres

This San Diego Padres team is loaded with elite talent. Not many teams in the league have an influx of infielders who have to move one into the outfield as they did with Fernando Tatis Jr.

Opposing pitchers can't take a pitch off with this lineup. San Diego can hurt you with batters one through nine. Once pitchers get through the top of the lineup, they face hitters like Matt Carpenter, Jake Cronenworth, and Xander Bogaerts. You can't make mistake pitches against this team at any point.

The Los Angeles Dodgers need exceptional performances from their pitchers in their series against the Padres. If not, San Diego will have no problems running up the score on their divisional foe.

