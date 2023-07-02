Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias made his first start since returning from the IL. He had been out since mid-May as he strained his hamstring. But, his return was not all welcoming.

The Kansas City Royals put it on Urias early. He gave up five runs in the first inning after the Royals pounced on him. This was not the return Urias expected as he was lacing up his cleats in the clubhouse.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA Incredibly frustrating first inning back for Julio Urías. 5 runs on 4 hits and needed 35 pitches. Bad read there by James Outman. He's had some questionable routes and reads this season. #Dodgers

Urias came back out for the second inning and did much better. After Will Smith threw out Bobby Witt Jr. at second base, Urias got Salvador Perez to fly out and Maikel Garcia to strike out.

Luckily for Urias, he plays for the Dodgers, and they can score runs in bunches in the blink of an eye. Los Angeles scored three runs in the second inning to make it a ballgame again.

"Apparently he wasn't ready to come back" one fan tweeted.

"We witnessed a Salvy tag up and scored. That's it for me" another fan tweeted.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are frustrated with Julio Urias' first game back from the IL. They believe the team may have rushed him back before he was fully healthy.

Fans are also upset with James Outman's abilities in the outfield. He has taken some questionable routes to balls, but he's in his first full season. These growing pains are to be expected with somebody as young as he is.

Los Angeles Dodgers will likely be without their other lefty for some time

The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Clayton Kershaw for some time. The crafty lefty has some shoulder soreness following his start on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies. Kershaw took a no-hitter into the sixth innings and left in the seventh inning after allowing just one hit. The team is debating placing him on the IL ahead of his scheduled start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

An IL stint would be a blow for the Dodgers. They are fighting for the lead in the National League West and need everyone healthy. The Arizona Diamondbacks, who lead the division by two games, look like the real deal. The San Francisco Giants are also within striking distance as they sit three games behind the Giants.

The NL West will be a battle all season long. It wouldn't be surprising if that division weren't decided until the season's final game.

