The Los Angeles Dodgers blew a five-run lead against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at Great American Ball Park.

Trailing 8-3 entering the fifth inning, it seemed unlikely that a 27-33 Reds team could rally to defeat the team with the third-best record in the National League. That, however, is exactly what happened.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff @Reds



Reds score 3 in the ninth to walk off the Dodgers Reds score 3 in the ninth to walk off the Dodgers 🔥 @Reds https://t.co/03UoRGN4LA

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Inconsistent hitting, poor pitching from the bullpen and sloppy fielding all contributed to the humbling loss. The team failed to score and conceded five runs over the last five innings. It included a three-run bottom of the ninth that saw Cincinnati Reds' rookie infielder Matt Mclain hit a walk-off single for the win.

Dodgers veteran Max Muncy had a vital error in the fifth inning that cost his team on the night. The third baseman sailed a throw over Freddie Freeman's head that saw Jonathon India score from second.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans took to Twitter frustrated with the 32-year-old after another crucial error cost their team.

christian aggabao @christianaggab4 @SportsNetLA Excuses excuses just tell them you suck at playing defense period @SportsNetLA Excuses excuses just tell them you suck at playing defense period

BSB @BBorbz @SportsNetLA We? Well he didn't help, but Roberts did his worst manager impression since Game 5 of the 2019 D.S. Guy can barely manage a good bullpen--he is completely lost trying to manage a mediocre one. @SportsNetLA We? Well he didn't help, but Roberts did his worst manager impression since Game 5 of the 2019 D.S. Guy can barely manage a good bullpen--he is completely lost trying to manage a mediocre one.

BOBBY BANKROLL @Bobby_BankroII I find it amazing how a player like Max Muncy is in the MLB. Can't hit for average and is a huge defensive liability. I find it amazing how a player like Max Muncy is in the MLB. Can't hit for average and is a huge defensive liability.

JF @Jesus31145 @DodgerBlue1958 Max muncy plays like trash in 3B @DodgerBlue1958 Max muncy plays like trash in 3B

Max Muncy held his hands up after another disappointing defensive performance.

"We beat ourselves tonight. It kind of felt like we pulled out foot off the gas. Sloppy on defense from my point," said Muncy

It was Muncy's seventh error of the season while playing third base. He had 12 total errors last season playing in the infield.

Some fans are calling for the two-time All-Star to be used primarily as a DH.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have dropped to second in the National League West after losing three-straight games

Max Muncy of the Los Angeles Dodgers smiles as he walks with Manager Dave Roberts at Dodger Stadium

Max Muncy's fielding has been an issue for the Dodgers all season but there was plenty of blame to go around on Tuesday.

Manager Dave Roberts has to take some of the responsibility after his bullpen gave up five runs in the last four innings. Yency Almonte, Brusdar Graterol Caleb Ferguson and Shelby Miller conceded nine hits combined.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have now lost three straight games and dropped to 35-26 on the season. They are now second in the division and trail the Arizona Diamondbacks by a game.

A tricky schedule awaits with two more games in Cincinnati and a difficult series versus the Philadelphia Phillies. The pressure will be on Dave Roberts to make adjustments and put a stop to this mid-season slump.

Poll : 0 votes