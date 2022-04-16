"Usually Dodger fans aren't chanting my name over the last 12 years" - Former Atlanta Braves 5-time All-Star gets King's treatment from Los Angeles Dodgers fans, gets standing ovation after double

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agent Freddie Freeman this offseason, and Dodger fans have been buzzing with excitement over the acquisition. The former MVP played 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves and made five All-Star games. The Los Angeles native has now signed with the team he grew up watching.

Despite growing up in the Los Angeles area and growing up a Los Angeles Dodgers fan, Freddie Freeman did not get too many ovations when he was a member of the Atlanta Braves. The Braves defeated the Dodgers in last year's National League Championship Series eventually went on to win the World Series against the Houston Astros.

"'Freddie' chants at Dodger Stadium. Chills." - @ MLB

Freddie Freeman played his first game with the Dodgers at home, and it was a special moment for both Freeman and Dodgers fans.

David Vassegh @THEREAL_DV Freddie Freeman said it was exciting playing his first game in #Dodgers uniform “The fans chanting my name was definitely very nice. Usually Dodgers fans aren’t chanting my name over the last 12 years.” Freddie Freeman said it was exciting playing his first game in #Dodgers uniform “The fans chanting my name was definitely very nice. Usually Dodgers fans aren’t chanting my name over the last 12 years.” 🌵 ⚾️

"Freddie Freeman said it was exciting playing his first game in #Dodgers uniform 'The fans chanting my name was definitely very nice. Usually Dodgers fans aren't chanting my name over the last 12 years.'" - @ David Vassegh

Freddie Freeman laced a double during the game and the crowd gave the Los Angeles native a standing ovation.

What Freddie Freeman brings to the Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman rounds the bases during last night's Reds v Dodgers game

Not only will Freddie Freeman's on-field play greatly improve the Los Angeles Dodgers' winning formula, but the team chemistry will also improve with a signing like this. Many current Dodgers players have really good relationships with Freeman.

One of those players who has a great relationship with Freddie Freeman is Justin Turner.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale When #Dodgers All Star Justin Turner was asked if he was recruiting Freddie Freeman this winter, he laughed and said, ‘I’ve been recruiting him for the last 5 years.’ When #Dodgers All Star Justin Turner was asked if he was recruiting Freddie Freeman this winter, he laughed and said, ‘I’ve been recruiting him for the last 5 years.’

"When #Dodgers All Star Justin Turner was asked if he was recruiting Freddie Freeman this winter, he laughed and said, 'I've been recruiting him for the last 5 years.'" - @ Bob Nightengale

The Dodgers lineup is even scarier than it was a year ago. The Los Angeles Dodgers lineup includes Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Will Smith, former MVP Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, Gavin Lux, and Chris Taylor.

This lineup consists of three players who have won MVP awards at some point in their careers, as well as many players with multiple All-Star appearances and batting titles. Freddie Freeman will greatly impact this team both on and off the field. It will be interesting to see how this loaded roster pans out in the regular season.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt