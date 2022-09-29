Los Angeles Dodgers fans irritated with relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel after he blows yet another game in extra innings: "Gotta DFA him ASAP!", "Lock him in his room in October"

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost 3-4 in extra innings Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres in a walk-off walk. Appearing in the 10th inning, Dodger relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel gave up a sacrifice fly, moving the extra-inning runner to third. Kimbrel intentionally walked Juan Soto and then struck out Manny Machado. He then walked Brandon Drury to load the bases up for Jorge Alfaro.

After working a full count, Kimbrel walked Alfaro to end the game. The win has improved the Padres' chances of clinching a Wild Card spot. The loss has Craig Kimbrel wondering what he needs to improve before this postseason stretch.

After the game, Kimbrel showed his frustration at wasting away important pitches.

"I know I can. I just got to do it", Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Craig Kimbrel

Kimbrel knew that he was trying to do too much on the mound Tuesday night and that caused his pitches to go wild. However, the game didn't shake the confidence he has within himself to step up for the team in the postseason.

Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers didn't take too kindly to Craig Kimbrel walking in the winning run. They don't believe the pitcher can compete in October and they should get rid of him as soon as they can.

"Gotta DFA him ASAP! Seen enough of that s**t show!", a Dodgers fan chimed in response to Kimbrel's extra-inning collapse.

"Lock him in his rom in October" - another fan offered.

This isn't the first time the relief pitcher has blown the game for the Dodgers this season. He was demoted by manager Dave Roberts from a closer role in August. Fans are no longer confident in Kimbrel.

"That was the worst possible way to lose!",

"The pain I get from seeing Kimbrel pitch is unmatched",

"Does he ever not suck?",

Some fans are wondering why he keeps getting chances in high leverage situations. If he has not proved himself yet this season, it might be too late to figure it out.

"Why do they keep giving this guy chances?!?!", one Dodger fan cried,

"It's too late... there's no more room to prove anything. He's showin over and over that he can't throw a strike when he needs to",

"When you see Craig Kimbrel run out of the bullpen #AlwaysLA".

The Los Angeles Dodgers need to make the most of this season

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking strong going into the postseason this year. Their eyes are on winning a World Series title. They need to take advantage of the lineup they have this year as they can look like a new team next year.

All-Star shortstop Trea Turner is looking to test the free agent market this upcoming offseason. If Los Angeles fails to sign Turner this offseason, it could be a big blow for the team heading into the 2023 season.

