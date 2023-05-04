The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6 on a walk-off grand slam by Max Muncy on Wednesday. Los Angeles trailed Philadelphia 5-1 after three innings but pecked away at the lead throughout the game to take a 6-5 lead into the ninth.

However, Dodgers closer Brusdar Graterol blew the save after a Bryson Stott RBI single scored designated hitter Bryce Harper to knot the game at 6-6. Philadelphia closer Craig Kimbrel, a former Dodger, returned the favor by loading the bases before giving up Muncy's game-winning blast in the bottom of the ninth.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Dodgers walk it off and complete a sweep of the Phillies! 🧹 Dodgers walk it off and complete a sweep of the Phillies! 🧹 https://t.co/Akur8HgOn9

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was the second straight series sweep for the Los Angeles Dodgers, coming on the heels of three consecutive wins over the St. Louis Cardinals.

However, the sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies was much more commanding, as the Dodgers outscored the visitors 33-11 over the series to wrap up a 6-0 homestand.

After briefly dipping below the .500 mark at 10-11 following a 13-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on April 21, Los Angeles has now won nine of its past 11 games to take sole possession of first place in the National League West.

Jake @MarkPriorRBW @MLBONFOX 33 RUNS IN 3 DAYS MY GOD @MLBONFOX 33 RUNS IN 3 DAYS MY GOD

Muncy's grand slam vastly improved his stat line in Wednesday's game. The third baseman was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and left three runners on base before smacking Kimbrel's final offering into the right field seats.

A long-time favorite among Los Angeles Dodgers fans, Muncy is hitting just .239 this season. However, his homer to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies out of town was his MLB-leading 12th round-tripper of 2023.

The eight-year major-league veteran is currently on pace to hit 61 home runs, which would far surpass his previous career high of 36 homers over 144 games in 2021.

Kimbrel saved 22 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his lone season with the ballclub in 2022. However, he also blew five saves in his 63 appearances with the team. A few Dodgers fans noted this after his first blown save as the Philadelphia Phillies closer in 2023.

The Dodgers have appeared to right their ship and now own a 1.5 game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the division standings.

Lurking two games behind Los Angeles is the San Diego Padres, as the Dodgers travel to San Diego to begin a three-game divisional showdown on Friday.

Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies headed in different directions

Bryson Stott #5 of the Philadelphia Phillies gets the out at second base on Austin Barnes #15 of the Los Angeles Dodgers

While the Dodgers are flying high in the NL West, the Phillies are sinking. Philadelphia finished its time at Dodger Stadium six games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East with a 15-17 record.

Poll : 0 votes