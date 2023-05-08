The Los Angeles Dodgers demonstrated their power with the long ball to stun the San Diego Padres and claim a 5-2 victory and a series win on Sunday night.

Despite scoring the only runs of the game in the first inning and holding a fragile lead, the Padres saw their advantage diminish as the Dodgers countered with one run in the sixth inning. Although they left the bases loaded, the Dodgers were trailing 2-1 going into the bottom of the ninth.

San Diego Padres' closer Josh Hader set down Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor in order before Mookie Betts stepped up to the plate.

With the clock ticking down, Betts stepped up and played the hero, hitting a home run into the left-center field stands to level the score at 2-2. The Padres went down without a fight in the bottom of the ninth, and the game progressed into extra innings.

It was in the 10th inning that the Dodger rookies shone. After Will Smith and Max Muncy failed to advance ghost runner Freddie Freeman from second base, Michael Busch hit a two-out single to drive in Freeman and put the Dodgers ahead 3-2.

Then, with Padres reliever Brent Honeywell on the mound, rookie outfielder James Outman stepped up to the plate and hit a home run over the right field wall to increase the Dodgers' lead to 5-2, effectively ending the game.

The leading National League Rookie of the Year contender, Outman, has been batting .274 with eight home runs, 23 RBI, and four stolen bases this season.

The San Diego Padres "Big Three" of Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Juan Soto went down 1-2-3 against Los Angeles Dodgers closer Evan Phillips, who collected his fifth save of the season.

The Dodgers' win puts them in the lead in the National League West with a record of 21-14 for the season, while the Padres, with a record of 18-17, are still behind the upstart Arizona Diamondbacks, who are in second place in the division at 19-15.

Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres do it again next weekend

Third base coach Dino Ebel #91 celebrates as James Outman #33 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds third base after hitting a two-run homerun during the tenth inning of a game against the San Diego Padres

The Padres won't have to wait long to face the Dodgers again. The two division rivals match up again next weekend at Dodger Stadium.

