Los Angeles Dodgers fans thrilled after team sweeps the San Diego Padres: "5-0 since the Kersh meme" "Keep on stacking these wins!"

By Jared "Bloomy" Bloom
Modified May 15, 2023 01:19 GMT
The Los Angeles Dodgers took it to the San Diego Padres over the weekend. They took the series' first two games by a score of 4-2 and won the final game on Sunday, 4-0.

Tony Gonsolin was excellent on the mound for Los Angeles on Sunday. He went five innings, giving up two hits and striking out six batters. San Diego's bats were quiet throughout the series.

#DodgersSweep!FINAL: #Dodgers 4, Padres 0 https://t.co/KK0I6xyIGT

While the Dodgers only had four hits in the game, they were all timely. Mookie Betts and Miguel Vargas led the way offensively for Los Angeles with a hit and two RBIs apiece.

The Dodgers have been playing good baseball this month. This is now the team's fourth series win in May. They're starting to look like the team that tore up the league in the regular season last year.

"5-0 since the Kersh meme, I see the Padres have entered the Dillon Brooks challenge," one fan tweeted.
@Dodgers 5-0 since the Kersh meme, I see the Padres entered the Dillon Brooks challenge.
"Great win! Keep on stacking these wins!" another fan tweeted.
@Dodgers Great win! Keep on stacking these wins. 🎉
@Dodgers Pretty cool to simply celebrate a win (and a big one at that!) without trolling individual players by just focusing on the team’s success.
@Dodgers Best Mothers Day Present EVER! 💙

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are ecstatic about their team's weekend performance. It was a sweet sweep after the Padres posted a picture of Clayton Kershaw crying on their jumbotron in the two team's matchup last week.

@Dodgers YESSIR
@Dodgers 🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹
@Dodgers I love LA!! 🔥🔥Goo Dodgers 🔥🔥🔥
@Dodgers Winless against us since the Kershaw meme
@Dodgers BRING OUT THE BROOMSSSS

The win improves the Dodgers' record to 26-15. They're in first place in the National League West. They hold a three-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks and a seven-game lead over the San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles Dodgers are starting to piece it together

Many around the league were wary of the Los Angeles Dodgers coming into the season this year. They aren't the same team as last year after losing All-Star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency.

Things worsened when Gavin Lux went down with an ACL tear in the last week of spring training. Luckily, the team traded for Miguel Rojas in the offseason to fill in at shortstop.

After starting the year a bit slow, they're back on track and looking like the old Dodgers. They'll be looking to avenge their sudden exit from the postseason last year.

Los Angeles will look to carry their momentum in their series against the Minnesota Twins, which starts on Monday. After that, they take on the St. Louis Cardinals before a real test faces them. The Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves and then the Tampa Bay Rays to round out the month.

Edited by Gaelin Leif
