The Los Angeles Dodgers took it to the San Diego Padres over the weekend. They took the series' first two games by a score of 4-2 and won the final game on Sunday, 4-0.

Tony Gonsolin was excellent on the mound for Los Angeles on Sunday. He went five innings, giving up two hits and striking out six batters. San Diego's bats were quiet throughout the series.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the Dodgers only had four hits in the game, they were all timely. Mookie Betts and Miguel Vargas led the way offensively for Los Angeles with a hit and two RBIs apiece.

The Dodgers have been playing good baseball this month. This is now the team's fourth series win in May. They're starting to look like the team that tore up the league in the regular season last year.

"5-0 since the Kersh meme, I see the Padres have entered the Dillon Brooks challenge," one fan tweeted.

Depressed Dodger Fan @FatDodgerFan @Dodgers 5-0 since the Kersh meme, I see the Padres entered the Dillon Brooks challenge. @Dodgers 5-0 since the Kersh meme, I see the Padres entered the Dillon Brooks challenge.

"Great win! Keep on stacking these wins!" another fan tweeted.

Chris Eckstine @ChrisEckstine @Dodgers Pretty cool to simply celebrate a win (and a big one at that!) without trolling individual players by just focusing on the team’s success. @Dodgers Pretty cool to simply celebrate a win (and a big one at that!) without trolling individual players by just focusing on the team’s success.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are ecstatic about their team's weekend performance. It was a sweet sweep after the Padres posted a picture of Clayton Kershaw crying on their jumbotron in the two team's matchup last week.

🏈DodgersFan⚾ @ManiacofSports1 @Dodgers Winless against us since the Kershaw meme @Dodgers Winless against us since the Kershaw meme

The win improves the Dodgers' record to 26-15. They're in first place in the National League West. They hold a three-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks and a seven-game lead over the San Diego Padres.

Los Angeles Dodgers are starting to piece it together

San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers

Many around the league were wary of the Los Angeles Dodgers coming into the season this year. They aren't the same team as last year after losing All-Star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency.

Things worsened when Gavin Lux went down with an ACL tear in the last week of spring training. Luckily, the team traded for Miguel Rojas in the offseason to fill in at shortstop.

After starting the year a bit slow, they're back on track and looking like the old Dodgers. They'll be looking to avenge their sudden exit from the postseason last year.

Los Angeles will look to carry their momentum in their series against the Minnesota Twins, which starts on Monday. After that, they take on the St. Louis Cardinals before a real test faces them. The Dodgers face the Atlanta Braves and then the Tampa Bay Rays to round out the month.

Poll : 0 votes