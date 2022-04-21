Los Angeles Dodgers' home stadium sells more tickets than any other MLB team for current season

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most successful franchises in baseball. A lot of this has to do with their on-field play, but that is not the only factor.

The Dodgers fans are as passionate as any fan base and create a major home-field advantage. Their attendance numbers speak for themselves. The Dodgers have sold more tickets this season than any other MLB team.

The Dodger's attendance numbers have been, consistently, the best in all of baseball and this has been going on for years. Even before the team moved to Los Angeles in 1959, the Brooklyn Dodgers were strongly supported by their loyal fans.

Dodger Cards @dodgers_cards Today in 1999, all-time attendance surpasses 100,000,000 at Dodger Stadium, home of the Dodgers since 1962. 1999 would be the 4th straight year home attendance for the Dodgers exceeded 3,000,000. To date, annual attendance at Dodger Stadium has hit the 3,000,000 mark 32 times. Today in 1999, all-time attendance surpasses 100,000,000 at Dodger Stadium, home of the Dodgers since 1962. 1999 would be the 4th straight year home attendance for the Dodgers exceeded 3,000,000. To date, annual attendance at Dodger Stadium has hit the 3,000,000 mark 32 times. https://t.co/6ln0SFNW4P

Los Angeles Dodgers attendace history

A majestic view of the Dodger Stadium

Since 2013, the Los Angeles Dodgers have led all of baseball in attendance. Over the course of their entire history in Los Angeles, they have been in the top-five every year.

This speaks volumes about how passionate and strong the Dodgers' fanbase is. These fans will have plenty to cheer about this season as their team is the odds-on favorite to win it all in 2022.

Dodgers' upcoming home games

Los Angeles Dodgers will play at home next on April 29

The Dodgers play at home today against the Atlanta Braves in the final game of a three-game series. The match is set to begin at 3:10 PM EDT. The Dodgers will then travel to San Diego over the weekend for a series with division rivals San Diego Padres.

The Los Angeles side does not play at home until April 29, when they take on the Detroit Tigers. That will be the beginning of a 5-game homestand.

Overall, while Los Angeles is one of the biggest markets in the country, the fanbase of Dodgers is one of the most passionate in baseball. If one compares with other markets such as Chicago and New York, which are similar in size, the Dodgers have much more attendance than the teams in these cities.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat