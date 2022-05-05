Los Angeles Dodgers Injury News: Two key pitchers suffer setbacks, leave impact on bullpen depth; An offseason acquisition inches closer to making his 2022 debut - May 4, 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitching staff has suffered setback after setback to start the 2022 season. Less than two weeks into the year, All-Star reliever Blake Treinen hit the injury list with shoulder trouble. Then starting pitcher Andrew Heaney suffered a similar injury and followed suit. As if things couldn't get worse, the MLB stepped in and suspended Trevor Bauer for two seasons. Even after he returns, nobody, let alone the Los Angeles Dodgers, will want to employ the problematic 31-year-old.

The Dodgers have still managed a sparkling 15-7 record, but they're looking forward to getting a relatively healthy pitching staff. Here's the Dodgers injury news roundup for Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Los Angeles Dodgers injury roundup - May 5, 2022

Blake Treinen has not yet resumed throwing practice

Los Angeles Dodgers RP Blake Treinen is yet to resume throwing

Bad news for the bullpen: the former All-Star relief pitcher Blake Treinen has a longer recovery road than originally expected. The Dodgers placed Treinen on the 10-day injury list on April 22 after the veteran had sat out for nearly a week for precautionary reasons.

The update is that Treinen hasn't even resumed throwing yet. There have been no reports of structural damage, which is good news for Dodgers fans. That probably would've landed the reliever on the 60-day injury list and kept him sidelined into the summer.

Jack Harris @Jack_A_Harris –– Roberts reiterated Blake Treinen's recovery is "gonna be a longer process." Tommy Kahnle could help compensate for some of his leverage innings. –– Roberts reiterated Blake Treinen's recovery is "gonna be a longer process." Tommy Kahnle could help compensate for some of his leverage innings.

But the waiting game is going to be tough. Treinen has no return timetable, which is never a good sign. The 33-year-old suffered considerable injury woes in 2021. The Dodgers can only hope lingering issues haven't come back to haunt Treinen. He played just three innings last season.

Andrew Heaney follows Treinen's lead

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Andrew Heaney is on the 10-day IL

Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts has changed his tune concerning Andrew Heaney several times over the past two weeks. On April 20, Roberts told the media that he didn't expect Heaney's injury to keep him out "long-term." But that was before MRI test results came back. As it turns out, Heaney's left shoulder isn't progressing as expected. Dave Roberts told Dodgers beat writer Jack Harris last week that he's going to be conservative with Heaney. Understandably, he doesn't want to rush the starter back and further aggravate his shoulder.

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya Dave Roberts said they’re going to be “pretty conservative” with how they bring Andrew Heaney along from his shoulder issue. Hasn’t picked up a ball yet. Dave Roberts said they’re going to be “pretty conservative” with how they bring Andrew Heaney along from his shoulder issue. Hasn’t picked up a ball yet.

What's worse, beat writer Fabian Ardaya Tweeted, is that Heaney "hasn't picked up a ball yet." For a guy who earns a living throwing baseballs, that's bad news. The Dodgers may be settling for a replacement for at least a month.

Danny Duffy inches closer to making his Dodgers debut

The Dodgers acquired pitcher Danny Duffy from the Kansas City Royals this offseason. He started in Kansas, but the Dodgers saw bullpen potential in the 33-year-old. The only catch is that he hasn't been healthy enough to suit up since October. He sustained an elbow injury and hasn't really been rehabbing up until now.

Fabian Ardaya @FabianArdaya It’s CBR day at Chase Field for the Dodgers: rehabbing pitchers Danny Duffy, Victor González and Dustin May are all here today. Of note: Duffy started a throwing progression recently. It’s CBR day at Chase Field for the Dodgers: rehabbing pitchers Danny Duffy, Victor González and Dustin May are all here today. Of note: Duffy started a throwing progression recently.

"It’s CBR day at Chase Field for the Dodgers: rehabbing pitchers Danny Duffy, Victor González and Dustin May are all here today. Of note: Duffy started a throwing progression recently." - @Fabian Ardaya

Unlike Treinen and Heaney, Duffy has begun throwing again. If he gets into that bullpen soon enough, he may get the chance to make a good impression on Dave Roberts in Treinen's absence.

