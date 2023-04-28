Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has quite the situation on his hands. He's seen five of his players be placed on the paternity list, nearly all within the same week.

Outfielder Mookie Betts was the first to be placed on the list on April 20th. He was reinstated two days later for Evan Phillips to be placed on the list. After Phillips, Max Muncy and Brusdar Graterol were also placed on the list. To make things even more interesting, Cody Bellinger, now a Chicago Cubs member, is also on the list. Bellinger was a member of the Dodgers in 2022.

Following the influx of 2022 Dodgers players on the paternity list, it begs the question, what happened last year with the team?

Last season, the team got off to a fantastic start. They were 51-21 during the All-Star break last year. Players could have taken the weekend off from baseball activities and had fun.

"They're all procreating together, I guess,"said Dave Roberts.

One or two players going on the list isn't a big deal, but five players from last year's team simultaneously is quite a coincidence. Regardless, becoming a parent or adding to your family is quite exciting. Congratulations to all who are welcoming a new member to the family.

It hasn't been easy for Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers this season

Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs

The Los Angeles Dodgers were one of baseball's best to start the year in 2022. Things have been slightly different this year, as they sit with a 13-13 record through the first 26 games.

Things were already going to be rocky after they lost All-Star shortstop Trea Turner in free agency. Turner, one of the top shortstops in the game, signed with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Gavin Lux was poised to take Turner's place but tore his ACL in Spring Training. He's out for the year, so Los Angeles had to shift their focus to Miguel Rojas, who the team traded for in the offseason.

Rojas wasn't expected to be the team's daily shortstop when he was signed. He is considered a utility player who can give others days off when needed. Rojas is currently on the 10-day IL with a hamstring strain. Roberts stated that Rojas would need a rehab stint before returning to the team.

From injuries to paternity leave, the team has dealt with a lot. Hopefully, this is the worst of it for Dave Roberts and the Dodgers.

