The Los Angeles Dodgers have officially released Trevor Bauer, and he is now free to sign with any team in the MLB. The Dodgers will still be paying Bauer over 22 million dollars, making him a tempting target for teams needing pitching. For all of his controversies, he is still an All-Star caliber pitcher.

Since being designated for assignment, other teams around the league have had the opportunity to trade for Bauer. However, since most teams knew he would eventually be released, they bided their time. Trevor Bauer carries controversy with him, having just finished serving a 194 game suspension.

The Dodgers announced the release on their official Twitter account.

Due to his remaining contract still being paid by the Dodgers, Bauer will likely sign with his next MLB team for the league minimum. Lindsey Adler of the Wall Street Journal explained why that is likely to be the case via Twitter.

Lindsey Adler @lindseyadler Here is some information on why, if another club signs Trevor Bauer, it is expected to be for the major-league minimum. wsj.com/articles/trevo… Here is some information on why, if another club signs Trevor Bauer, it is expected to be for the major-league minimum. wsj.com/articles/trevo… https://t.co/w4zDwrHMQV

"His compensation with a new team would simply offset the amount of money he receives from Los Angeles" - Lindsey Adler

Pitching is at a premium in the MLB, but that doesn't mean every team will pursue Bauer.

Who will sign the former Los Angeles Dodgers star Trevor Bauer?

There is no shortage of teams that could benefit from adding a pitcher like Bauer. The Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners or really any team looking to be World Series contenders.

However, his benefits on the field would have to be weighed against the reaction of the clubhouse and fanbase alike.

