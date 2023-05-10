Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is struggling at the plate. He is in the middle of an 0-for-26 slump at the plate, with the slugger reaching on pitches he normally wouldn't.

Thompson is batting .132 on the season with 29 strikeouts. He's cooled off tremendously since his debut this season, where he hit three home runs against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Thompson didn't hold back when asked if the pressure was getting to him. He revealed that he's had some dark days in the last month, which isn't surprising. When a player slumps, they can feel like they'll never get a base hit again.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've had days where I've been in a dark place the last month or so... At the end of the day, that's a recipe that doesn't work for me," said Trayce Thompson referring to his mental state.

Bill Plunkett @billplunkettocr Talked to #Dodgers Trayce Thompson about his 0-for-25 slump: "I’ve had days where I’ve been in a dark place the last month or so. ... At the end of the day, that’s a recipe that doesn’t work well for me. ..." 1/2 Talked to #Dodgers Trayce Thompson about his 0-for-25 slump: "I’ve had days where I’ve been in a dark place the last month or so. ... At the end of the day, that’s a recipe that doesn’t work well for me. ..." 1/2

While Thompson has had dark days, he understands they don't benefit him. There's no point in worrying about the what-ifs. He can't control them. Players need to worry about the things that they can control. He's a great hitter, and he knows that. He needs to see the ball drop for him.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ TRAYCE THOMPSON HAS THREE HOME RUNS TONIGHT TRAYCE THOMPSON HAS THREE HOME RUNS TONIGHT https://t.co/J7X4mrw5pK

Trayce Thompson was an offensive sparkplug for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. In 74 games last year, he hit 13 home runs and drove in 39 RBIs. It wouldn't hurt for Thompson to take a deep dive into his swing last year and see if he can tweak anything.

If Trayce Thompson figures it out, the Los Angeles Dodgers could pull away in the division

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

Even with Trayce Thompson in a slump, the Los Angeles Dodgers are still in first place in the National League West. They hold a two-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks and a three-game lead over the San Diego Padres. Many picked the Padres to run away with the division before the season started.

They look like they haven't skipped a beat despite losing Trea Turner in free agency and Gavin Lux due to injury. Chris Taylor and Miguel Rojas have stepped up to take over the shortstop position.

Many around the league were skeptical of the Dodgers coming into the season, but they're proving everyone wrong. They're playing inspiring baseball with everyone stepping up for the team. It will be interesting to see if they can keep this up all season long and win yet another division title.

Poll : 0 votes