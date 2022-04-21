Los Angeles Dodgers preparing to follow NBA team's example, partnering with marketing agency for a Lakers type deal

Things are going to look a little different for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team has signed an agreement to partner with prolific marketing agency Sportfive, to pursue brand sponsorships and partnerships for marketing opportunities.

Among these decisions, the team will hope that Sportfive will secure a deal to sell the naming rights to the Dodger Stadium.

This partnership is a major step for Los Angeles Dodgers

Presently, there are only seven other ballparks who do not have their name tied to a sponsorship deal:

Yankee Stadium (New York Yankees) Fenway Park (Boston Red Sox) Wrigley Field (Chicago Cubs) Kauffman Stadium (Kansas City Royals) Angels Stadium (Los Angeles Angels) Nationals Stadium (Washington Nationals) Oriole Park at Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles)

Division Series - New York Mets v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game One

The Los Angeles Dodgers also hope that Sportfive will allow the team to generate revenue via marketing and advertising on jerseys and team apparel. For example, the National Basketball Association generated $150 million from the addition of patches to team uniforms.

A trend common in sports like European soccer, the benefits are just now being realized in the United States.

Matthew Moreno @MMoreno1015 #Dodgers picked SPORTFIVE to help the team find two sponsorships: field presenting partner for Dodger Stadium, and a jersey sponsorship. #Dodgers picked SPORTFIVE to help the team find two sponsorships: field presenting partner for Dodger Stadium, and a jersey sponsorship.

This is shaping up to be a big year for the Dodgers. Their management has been making bold claims entering the 2022 season. Amidst discussions of signing a contract extension, Manager Dave Roberts guaranteed to fans that the team would go all the way and recapture a World Series title.

Management then doubled-down as architect of the Dodgers, Andrew Friedman, said he expects the team to perform at a higher level over the next five years.

To be internally confident is one thing, but to make such bold claims in an era of Twitter and public shaming, that truly says a lot about the state of the franchise.

Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have enjoyed a level of early success that is unmatched in the 2022 season. Manager Dave Roberts' proclamation that the team would recapture the World Series title seems more realistic by the day.

The club is firing on all cylinders with offense coming courtesy of new acquisition Freddie Freeman. There is great pitching from stars like Clayton Kershaw and bullpen with another former Atlanta Brave in Craig Kimbrel, leading the relief corps operating in midseason form.

The team currently leads the National League West and is looking to build upon a season in which they won more than 100 games.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat