Los Angeles Dodgers target Dylan Cease to resolve pitching woes; Chicago White Sox more than happy to trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who were eliminated early in the 2023 postseason, are hoping for a deep postseason run next season. Amid the ongoing offseason, the Dodgers are reported to be in negotiations with the Chicago White Sox to acquire Dylan Cease.

It seems as if the Dodgers are in dire need of a starting pitcher amid Clayton Kershaw's dismal NLDS outing and his uncertain future with the team. Cease fits the bill perfectly, adding to their pitching arsenal if a move takes place.

The White Sox are looking to completely overhaul their roster and go for a rebuild.

"I've made it very clear that the White Sox are willing to listen in on any of our players," White Sox general manager Chris Getz said.

The Dodgers are strongly rumored to many free agents, including two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani and Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Los Angeles Dodgers' disappointing 2023 postseason run

After clinching the NL West and finishing with 100 wins, the Los Angeles Dodgers seemed destined for a deep postseason run. However, they were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0, and much of the blame went to their starting pitchers.

Their top regular season hurler, Clayton Kershaw, couldn't even pitch a complete inning in Game 1, where he gave up six earned runs, highlighting their pitching voes.

Dylan Cease's 2023 season and potential

The White Sox pitcher is coming off a disappointing 2023 season, similar to the team that finished 61-101. Cease went 7-9 with a 4.58 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP. While he remained a strikeout machine, striking out 214 in 177 innings, he routinely left balls out over the plate, allowing batters to score.

His fastball and changeup are often regarded as his go-to pitches, and his potential association with the LA Blues could turn around the 27-year-old's career.

