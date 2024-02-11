Los Angeles Dodgers uniform 2024: Where to buy, best deals & more

It is arguably the best time in a long while to be a Los Angeles Dodgers fan. They've got the best odds of winning it all and they have a roster primed for elite status not just this year but for several seasons. If there was ever a time to wear Dodger gear, it's now. There are few better ways to show off that Dodger pride than with uniforms from a fan perspective.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have some of the most iconic uniforms in the sport's history. Their LA logoed hat is one that everyone recognizes, and the white and blue home jerseys stack up amongst the best of the best. Here's where you can get these things and more.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Where to get a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform

The best place to get a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform is Fanatics. This is a sports apparel website, and it has tons of jerseys available. The option to get so many players is available.

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Jackie Robinson, Max Muncy, Freddie Freeman, James Outman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dustin May and others are all available. There's also a custom option, too.

How to get Dodgers uniform

These are, unfortunately, not terribly inexpensive. They do get pretty expensive, but Fanatics almost always has a deal. There's a code for them to get free shipping and discounts most of the time.

Right now, they're about $175, so that's a pretty hefty investment. Hats, for their part, are much cheaper at about $40 or so. Unfortunately, that's just the reality of legitimate, licensed gear in today's day and age.

Other options include the MLB Shop. They have everything you could imagine, and they are another safe, licensed outlet for MLB gear. Team stores as well are the same. These and Fanatics are the best for buying gear since there's no drawback and potential harm.

We cannot stress enough that other outside avenues (not including major retailers) have potential risks. Any illegitimate site can have fake jerseys or be scams entirely, so be sure to do your purchasing at the above websites.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.