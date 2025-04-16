  • home icon
  Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies Game 2 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 15

By Krutik Jain
Modified Apr 16, 2025 02:43 GMT
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies Game 2 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 15 - Source: Imagn

After winning the first game of the series, the LA Dodgers hope to continue their winning run as they take on the Colorado Rockies for the second game. Meanwhile, the Rockies hope to overcome the series sweep against the San Diego Padres and make sure they don't go down against another NL West opponent.

Right-hander Landon Knack starts for the Dodgers while right-hander Ryan Feltner takes the mound for the Rockies.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Box Score

Team1 2 3456789Final
Rockies00
Dodgers0
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Player Stats

Los Angeles Dodgers

HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
S. Ohtani DH10000010.292.386.542.927-0.5
M. Betts SS10000000.298.394.544.9380.0
F. Freeman 1B10100000.280.308.600.9081.0
W. Smith C10000001.356.474.489.9630.0
M. Conforto LF00000100.216.365.412.7771.0
T. Edman 2B00000000.235.274.529.8030.0
M. Muncy 3B00000000.173.267.250.5170.0
C. Taylor CF00000000.250.250.250.5000.0
A. Pages RF00000000.137.254.275.5290.0
Total-------------
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
L. Knack2.01001107.111.744.5
Total2.0100110---
Colorado Rockies

HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
E. Tovar SS10000000.222.269.317.5860.0
N. Martini RF00000100.294.368.324.6921.0
K. Farmer 1B10000001.354.396.521.9170.0
R. McMahon 3B10000001.220.288.356.6440.0
H. Goodman DH10100000.229.302.479.7811.0
M. Moniak CF10000001.212.297.424.7220.0
Z. Veen LF10000011.120.185.160.345-0.5
J. Stallings C10000001.091.130.091.2210.0
A. Amador 2B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
Total70100115-----
PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
R. Feltner1.02002102.651.35-0.5
Total1.0200210---
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

