Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies Game 2 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 15
After winning the first game of the series, the LA Dodgers hope to continue their winning run as they take on the Colorado Rockies for the second game. Meanwhile, the Rockies hope to overcome the series sweep against the San Diego Padres and make sure they don't go down against another NL West opponent.
Right-hander Landon Knack starts for the Dodgers while right-hander Ryan Feltner takes the mound for the Rockies.
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Box Score
Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Player Stats
Los Angeles Dodgers
HITTERS
AB
R
H
RBI
HR
BB
SO
LOB
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
FPTS
S. Ohtani DH
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
.292
.386
.542
.927
-0.5
M. Betts SS
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.298
.394
.544
.938
0.0
F. Freeman 1B
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.280
.308
.600
.908
1.0
W. Smith C
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
.356
.474
.489
.963
0.0
M. Conforto LF
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.216
.365
.412
.777
1.0
T. Edman 2B
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.235
.274
.529
.803
0.0
M. Muncy 3B
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.173
.267
.250
.517
0.0
C. Taylor CF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.250
.250
.250
.500
0.0
A. Pages RF
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.137
.254
.275
.529
0.0
Total
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
PITCHERS
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
HR
ERA
WHIP
FPTS
L. Knack
2.0
1
0
0
1
1
0
7.11
1.74
4.5
Total
2.0
1
0
0
1
1
0
-
-
-
Colorado Rockies
HITTERS
AB
R
H
RBI
HR
BB
SO
LOB
AVG
OBP
SLG
OPS
FPTS
E. Tovar SS
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.222
.269
.317
.586
0.0
N. Martini RF
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
.294
.368
.324
.692
1.0
K. Farmer 1B
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
.354
.396
.521
.917
0.0
R. McMahon 3B
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
.220
.288
.356
.644
0.0
H. Goodman DH
1
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
.229
.302
.479
.781
1.0
M. Moniak CF
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
.212
.297
.424
.722
0.0
Z. Veen LF
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
.120
.185
.160
.345
-0.5
J. Stallings C
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
.091
.130
.091
.221
0.0
A. Amador 2B
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
.000
.000
.000
.000
0.0
Total
7
0
1
0
0
1
1
5
-
-
-
-
-
PITCHERS
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
HR
ERA
WHIP
FPTS
R. Feltner
1.0
2
0
0
2
1
0
2.65
1.35
-0.5
Total
1.0
2
0
0
2
1
0
-
-
-
