Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies Game 2 Player Stats and Box Scores for April 15

After winning the first game of the series, the LA Dodgers hope to continue their winning run as they take on the Colorado Rockies for the second game. Meanwhile, the Rockies hope to overcome the series sweep against the San Diego Padres and make sure they don't go down against another NL West opponent.

Right-hander Landon Knack starts for the Dodgers while right-hander Ryan Feltner takes the mound for the Rockies.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Box Score

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Final Rockies 0 0 Dodgers 0

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Colorado Rockies: Player Stats

Los Angeles Dodgers

HITTERS AB R H RBI HR BB SO LOB AVG OBP SLG OP S FPTS S. Ohtani DH 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 .292 .386 .542 .927 -0.5 M. Betts SS 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .298 .394 .544 .938 0.0 F. Freeman 1B 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 .308 .600 .908 1.0 W. Smith C 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .356 .474 .489 .963 0.0 M. Conforto LF 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 .216 .365 .412 .777 1.0 T. Edman 2B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .235 .274 .529 .803 0.0 M. Muncy 3B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .173 .267 .250 .517 0.0 C. Taylor CF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 .250 .250 .500 0.0 A. Pages RF 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .137 .254 .275 .529 0.0 Total - - - - - - - - - - - - -

PITCHERS IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA WHI P FPTS L. Knack 2.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 7.11 1.74 4.5 Total 2.0 1 0 0 1 1 0 - - -

Colorado Rockies

HITTERS AB R H RBI HR BB SO LOB AVG OBP SLG OP S FPTS E. Tovar SS 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 .269 .317 .586 0.0 N. Martini RF 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 .294 .368 .324 .692 1.0 K. Farmer 1B 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .354 .396 .521 .917 0.0 R. McMahon 3B 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .220 .288 .356 .644 0.0 H. Goodman DH 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 .302 .479 .781 1.0 M. Moniak CF 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .212 .297 .424 .722 0.0 Z. Veen LF 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 .120 .185 .160 .345 -0.5 J. Stallings C 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .091 .130 .091 .221 0.0 A. Amador 2B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 .000 .000 .000 0.0 Total 7 0 1 0 0 1 1 5 - - - - -

PITCHERS IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA WHI P FPTS R. Feltner 1.0 2 0 0 2 1 0 2.65 1.35 -0.5 Total 1.0 2 0 0 2 1 0 - - -

