The latest MLB controversy surrounding the "Torpedo Bat" has Yankees fans firing back at pitcher Trevor Megill. That comes after the Yankees brushed aside the Milwaukee Brewers, winning all three games, but not before a controversy arose on how some of the batters are getting an advantage with the new shaped bats.

Megill sounded off on some of the Yankees hitters, including Jazz Chisholm Jr. (hit three home runs in two games), using torpedo-shaped bats. Such bats have extra wood at the sweet spot and takes the mass away from the tip. Thus, if the ball makes perfect contact with the sweet spot, it travels longer and faster than traditional bats.

Jomboy Media shared Megill's thoughts on X, inviting reactions from fans.

"It's the Yankees, so they'll let it slide," Megill said after MLB gave clearance on usage of such bats.

While some have questioned the fairness of the bat’s design, Yankees supporters are having none of it, taking to social media to mock the complaints.

"The Yankees smoked 9 HR's using 7 normal bats but go ahead and go off @TrevorMegill," one fan called out the Brewers pitcher.

"1. Not illegal 2. Yankees beat them last year without those bats 15-3 twice. But sure blame the bats 😂," another added.

"Loser behavior. They literally broke no rules," one fan wrote.

Reactions continued to pour in as Yankees fans didn't take kindly to the allegations.

"What a loser lmao," one fan mocked Megill.

"Wah burger and crinkle cries for baby megill," another said.

"Let’s not skip the fact ur pitching all sucked. Look at the location of some of those HRs. They could have used wiffle ball bats and hit it out. Ur teams pitching was horrible!," one fan roasted Megill.

What did Trevor Megill say about Yankees' usage of "Torpedo bats"?

During his interview with Dan Martin of the New York Post, Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill made his feelings known about the alleged unfair advantage for Yankees hitters who are using an unusual-shaped bat.

“I think it’s terrible,’’ Megill said. “We’ll see what the data says. I’ve never seen anything like it before. I feel like it’s something used in slow-pitch softball. It’s genius: Put the mass all in one spot. It might be bush (league). It might not be. But it’s the Yankees, so they’ll let it slide.

“It took a minute for the shock to go away, since from the bullpen, they looked like bowling pins,’’ Megill added. “We weren’t able to process it. But that’s the game. It’s a big data race, with science and technology playing a huge role in baseball now. You can’t hate them for trying something new.”

There's no jumping to conclusions here. All Megill was possibly pointing out was to ask the league office to look up on data or consider some before deeming those bats legal.

The Yankees scored 20 runs in the second game of the season against the Brewers. Captain Aaron Judge homered thrice but with a traditional bat, but the likes of Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and Anthony Volpe used the said torpedo bat to get the ball out of the park.

It remains to be seen if MLB considers revising its decision to allow usage of such bats.

